Potential opponent for Ronda Rousey at WWE Wrestlemania 35

The latest rumors doing the rounds on the internet is about a match which will take place six months later. The rumour is that Rousey will take on UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg. But, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter rubbished those claims.

However, the story has resfused to die down courtesy of Cyborg's camp who want it to happen. In fact, Cyborg herself spoke about the potential match on Ariel Helwani's MMA show.

Cyborg vs. Rousey at WrestleMania?



Here’s Cyborg’s response to the rumors.



Earlier this summer, Cyborg had publicly asked WWE's Charlotte Flair to appear in her corner at a fight, in an attempt to pave the way for a WWE appearance. Cyborg has made multiple attempts in teasing a move to the wwe.

According to Meltzer, there is no substance to the rumours as he said nobody in WWE has approached Rousey for a match against Cyborg. Meltzer also added that the match simply would not happen without approval from Rousey and it's doubtful she would even want to fight Cyborg as she knows there are much bigger matches with top WWE female stars possible for her.

The one big match which the WWE Universe awaits is the Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair in a champion vs. champion match. That surely sounds more realistic. But, the WWE may have different plans as the fight we are talking about is set to happen at the biggest event in their promotion.

Rousey and Cyborg never collided in the UFC. Here is a statement made on why the fight never happened via comicbook.com.

"The UFC champion alleges that Rousey ducked her. The real story is that Rousey had publicly said she was willing to fight her at 135 pounds but it never happened due to Cyborg not being able to make that weight at the time."

Although, the match looks unrealistic for now, the fight between Rousey and Cyborg will be one hell of a fight, be it in the squared circle or the octagon. But, that is not expected to happen anytime soon as per the reliable Meltzer.

Speaking of next year's Wrestlemania the potential matchup in the making could be Charlotte vs. Rousey. And that is the only match the creative team have considered at this time.

The next potential big fight for Cyborg is against UFC women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, who was Ronda Rousey's last opponent in the UFC. There is still long way to go for WM 35, so anything is possible, stay tuned for further updates.