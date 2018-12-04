Potential plan for The Rock if he returns at WWE Wrestlemania 35

But there is another big obstacle in front of them. Triple H is also out with a torn pectoral muscle. He could have been handy by featuring in a marquee match on the show. As per his initial recovery time of six months, he can't make it to the biggest stage of them all. The need for an alternative name is felt in the main event to sell out the show.

The Rock might turn out to be the savior for the WWE officials in this situation. Reports are out that WWE officials are leaving no stones unturned to make The Great One agree to a deal as the company are desperate to make him match ready at Wrestlemania 35 to cover up the absence of Triple H and Roman Reigns. The ball is surely in The Rock's court, at this point.

The Dirty Sheets reported the same about WWE making contact with The Rock for a return at the showcase of immortals, where he is expected to challenge Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship. The outcome of the match should go in the favor of The People's Champ that in turn can set up a rematch between the two. Here is the update from the source, (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"According to the Dirty Sheets, WWE officials want The Rock to defeat Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35 and then do the rematch in April at the Saudi Arabia show. If WWE is unable to secure The Rock, then it’s going to be Braun Strowman defeating Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship."

Braun Strowman is always the automatic choice here if none of the options are available to face Brock Lesnar at Wrestlemania. Someone should take the Universal Championship away from him at Wrestlemania. If The Rock does not show up then the Monster Among Men would be the perfect person to do it. Giving the title to a regular roster member could actually be a good call from the WWE officials. This also brings up the name of Seth Rollins, as reported earlier.

But Wrestlemania is a show mostly oriented with the legends, who help to sell out an entire stadium. Hence, The Rock's presence is desperately needed from a WWE perspective. His availability depends on whether any Hollywood commitment would be there, around April. He is also eager to make a come back to the WWE for a long time. We'll see in due course whether he can get his wish.