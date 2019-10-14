Potential spoilers for WWE Draft night II on Monday Night Raw

Plus, there was a Wrestlemania-worthy opening contest alongside a solid main event that occurred a huge title change. And now, WWE will present Draft night II during tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw which is set to take place at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado.

A pool of 40 superstars will be in the pool from which the selections will have to be made by the Raw and SmackDown host network officials. Interesting spoilers on this night have surfaced on the internet.

Dave Meltzer noted on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Radio on the potential big drafts that might happen on Raw. It’s still unclear who will go end up on Raw and SmackDown rosters on night two of the WWE Draft. However, this past episode of SmackDown gave us hints that The Queen, Charlotte Flair might be going to Raw. Also, King Corbin may head towards SmackDown.

“Vince does like to beat people that he’s gonna move to the other show and I thought when this was over that it felt like Baron Corbin might go to SmackDown, but the one I really sensed that with — which is weird because she’s done nothing but promotion for SmackDown for six months — is Charlotte Flair because of the way she lost I thought she might be going to Raw.”

“Paul Heyman’s like a huge Charlotte Flair fan so that makes sense, but it’s like she’s been doing nothing but promotion on FOX for so long and then they start and they move her is, you know, but if she was staying she could have lost, but would she have lost that way?”

Meltzer also predicted a big change in TV character for one of the latest entries on Monday Night RAW. Randy Orton has been drafted back to the flagship show where he may don a babyface gimmick from now onwards.

“So Randy Orton may be going babyface, or at least this was a test,” stated the veteran wrestling journalist.

The above-mentioned test occurred on a dark segment of SmackDown. Once the live YV show was over, Orton took on Kevin Owens in a singles contest. But the 205 Live superstars interfered in the match as the two main roster superstars cleaned house together. This was a tease for the Apex Predator to once again be a fan favorite name.

As of now, a pool of superstars has been declared for Monday Night Raw in Denver that will be used for the draft. The superstars included in the process are,

Universal Champion Seth Rollins

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Titus O’Neil

Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (with Sami Zayn)

Aleister Black

The New Day (Kofi Kingston, Big E & Xavier Woods)

Daniel Bryan

Bayley

Luke Harper

Erick Rowan

The Miz

Ali

King Corbin

Elias

Raw Tag Team Champions Dolph Ziggler & Bobby Roode

Samoa Joe

WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka & Kairi Sane)

Rusev

Cedric Alexander

Rey Mysterio

R-Truth

Carmella

AOP (Akam & Rezar)

Heavy Machinery (Tucker & Otis)

Apollo Crews

Andrade

Liv Morgan

Jinder Mahal

Buddy Murphy

Mojo Rawley

No Way Jose

Dana Brooke

Shelton Benjamin

Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

The IIconics (Billie Kay & Peyton Royce)

Sarah Logan

Fire & Desire (Mandy Rose & Sonya Deville)

Drake Maverick

Apart from the aforementioned names, there will be some free agents who were neither selected on Raw nor SmackDown by the FOX officials.

Below are the names who will have a chance to sign up for one of the brands, as per their wish,

Cesaro

Humberto Carrillo

Akira Tozawa

Shorty Gable