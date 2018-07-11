Potential Summerslam plan by WWE for Daniel Bryan

There is a big reason for this, as reported earlier. Daniel Bryan has not signed a new deal with the WWE to date and his current contract expires in September 2019. There are several doubts whether he will re-sign with the company or not. Until that gets sorted, the officials will not make him the WWE Champion, any time soon.

So from that perspective, Summerslam in August can turn out to be his very last WWE PPV event. Daniel Bryan is a renowned name in the global pro-wrestling circuit. So he can choose any company he wants once he leaves the WWE. So The Wrestling Standard (formerly known as PW Stream) have labelled his ongoing run in the WWE as the 'farewell tour’.

The WWE Creative Team intends to make the most out of the marquee superstar’s presence on Smackdown Live. This is why we have already seen some of the dream matches which feature him. He took on the names like AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Jeff Hardy, Shelton Benjamin and more in the recent weeks. All these matches were also contested without any storyline angle.

Meanwhile, the source has revealed that Summerslam plans for Daniel Bryan are in place and a feud with The Miz is set to kick off on the blue brand starting from Extreme Rules. At present, Daniel Bryan has been scheduled to team up with Kane to challenge Bludgeon Brothers for the Smackdown tag team titles. The Miz is expected to interfere during this match to set up a match against Bryan at the biggest event of the summer.

The fans have waited a long time to witness this one-on-one match ever since Bryan’s return. It is all set to become a reality on August 19th. The potential outcome of the match has also been revealed by stillrealtous.com.

"It’s also being reported that Miz is expected to pick up the victory if Daniel doesn’t re-sign, but there has been the talk of Bryan defeating Miz and possibly extending the feud to Hell in a Cell if Bryan signs an extension."

WWE will lose a huge asset if the leader of the YES movement chooses to depart the company in the future. A big reason to medically clear him for in-ring competitions was to retain him under WWE’s wings. Hopefully, the officials get success in doing so as we hope to see the most popular superstar of this generation continue his stint in the WWE for years to follow.