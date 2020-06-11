Randy Orton will win at WWE Backlash 2020 - Ric Flair on ‘Greatest Wrestling Match Ever’

In a rematch from WrestleMania 36, Randy Orton is set to meet his friend-turned-foe Edge this weekend at the Performance Center in what WWE labels it as the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever.

Ric Flair gave his thoughts about Randy Orton vs. WWE Hall of Famer Edge at Sunday's WWE Backlash pay-per-view and whether it deserves being called as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever".

When quizzed on who will win the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever, Flair picked his buddy and Evolution partner Orton over Edge, who he believes will be rusty.

"I like Randy you know, and it's merely due to the reason that Adam [Edge} has been off for almost nine years. And I think it's increasingly difficult in our sport as it is any other sport, but especially ours because there's so much timing and conditions.

"And this is different. A run on a treadmill doesn't prepare you for Wrestling, 30 minutes in the ring and your body doesn't get a heart from practicing in everyday use, and there's a saying in our business. 'It's time off is your worst enemy'. So until I feel like edges fully tested physically with me or be all over him," said Flair.

"It's just that I think Randy is gonna win the match for a number of reasons. It could be some physical issues to fatigue. There's just a lot, a lot. A lot of pressure for I think forRAndy it's going to work in because he's been so successful for so long," he added.

"And it's for it's for edge. It's trying to come back and get back in that position that you're in at the highest level when you were forced to leave due to your neck injury."

Flair always felt Randy Orton would go places and eventually become a star.

"Well, you could tell Randy was the star of the day I met him in terms of Physical gifts. And you know, Randy's got that look that comes along once in a lifetime, you know, incredibly handsome, great physique, natural, natural arrogance.

"I mean, it's, you know, it's who is that who is meant to be and he he's been that same person you know, since the day he came, I mean, you could see right away that he was going to be a star.

"And he brought an extremely high level that says a lot doesn't it like a million dollar look. I just had money written all over right next to the word you know, ability with a dollar sign.

Edge And Randy Think They Are Going To Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Have They Not Seen My Match With Ricky Steamboat? Now That Was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. What Does The @WWE Universe Think? #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver pic.twitter.com/6AqJ0LvN7j — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) June 10, 2020

Flair also took to twitter to say that victory over Steamboat for the World Heavyweight Title on May 17, 1989 at WrestleWar '89 in Nashville, Tennessee was actually the 'Greatest Wrestling Match Ever' and not this Sunday's headliner.

"Edge And Randy Think They Are Going To Have The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Have They Not Seen My Match With Ricky Steamboat? Now That Was The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever. What Does The @WWE Universe Think? #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver," Flair wrote on Twitter.