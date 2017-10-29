Reason for John Cena to take guest referee role at WWE Survivor Series

Bengaluru, October 29: John Cena was advertised to feature in the Survivor Series PPV ever since the promotions for the event began and he was also displayed on the official website which indicated to a big match at the event. But, he was shifted to Raw for a match against Roman Reigns at No Mercy after which he went on a hiatus.

Subsequently, his name was removed from the promotion as he would no longer be available for the buildup to the last dual brand PPV event of the year. Brock Lesnar took his place in the main event slot to feature in a huge champion vs. champion matchup.

While the current schedule of the WWE hints that he is not set to return until the end of the year, some recent reports suggest that he will be involved in a one-off appearance at the Survivor Series PPV. He is expected to be a special guest referee during that night.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com states that the 16-time world champion will return to officiate the main event of Survivor Series, a match between Brock Lesnar Vs Jinder Mahal. There are a couple of reasons to insert Cena in such a role.

John Cena is the only athlete in the company with the 'free agent’ tag attached to him. He can work on both Raw and Smackdown Live brand due to this. So, this is a valid reason why he can be a special attraction for the brand Vs brand themed PPV event. He is expected to be a neutral to call the shots.

Plus, numerous rumours already suggest that John Cena Vs Jinder Mahal for the WWE Championship will be a main event at Wrestlemania 34. With Cena being the official at Survivor Series, the seeds for the feud will be planted.

It is being speculated that the Modern day Maharaja will continue his title reign just to get at a match against 'the face that runs the place’ at the biggest stage of them all. If WWE officially includes the Cenation Leader into the scenario then the fact will be confirmed, indirectly.