Revealed: Early favorite to win women’s WWE Money in the Bank 2019 match

Slice Wrestling has already reported the initial favorite to the women’s Money in the Bank 2019 match. Their picks are two of the names from WWE’s Four-Horsewomen faction with the following statement,

“The Latest In The Sasha Banks Situation Is WWE Is Discussing Plans For Her Return And To Place Her On A Higher Level. WWE Does Not Want To See Her Walk Away From WWE And Is Discussing Her Or Charlotte Flair Winning The 2019 Women's #MoneyInTheBank Briefcase.”

Now, Charlotte Flair has already been booked in a separate championship match against Becky Lynch at Money in the Bank. However, that does not mean that she can’t participate in the ladder match. However, chances of seeing Sasha Banks coming up with the win are pretty strong at this moment. We have previously reported that she was unhappy with her position in the company and wanted to quit.

The promotin will not let her go that easy since she is one of the best merchandise movers in men and women’s rosters, combined. Plus, the same source disclosed that Sasha Banks signed a multi-year contract with the company in 2018 which will force her to stay under the WWE banner, no matter what. Or else, her deal will be frozen. This condition will not allow her to wrestle anywhere in the world.

But the head honchos of the company is not willing to go to any conflicts with the former WWE Raw women’s champion. They have kept her in a 'cooling off’ period just to let her frustrations to go out and also to ensure that she can make a valiant comeback. Speaking of this, Brad Shepard reported on Oh, You Didn’t Know Podcast revealed that WWE plans her to debut on the Smackdown brand upon return, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“Sasha is scheduled to return to SmackDown Live before Money in the Bank. Whether they have something for her or not is still not clear. If they don’t have something for her it’s still possible they could give her a bit more time to cool off.”

“I am told that Jason Jordan is working as a catalyst between her and the rest of WWE management. I’m also told she has too much beef to go back to RAW this soon.”

We ought to note that Sasha Banks has reportedly been suffering from some backstage heats courtesy of her ego. She and Alexa Bliss share real-life bad blood which is why the creative thought it would be best to keep these two separated from each other. The Boss could also make a fresh start over on Smackdown especially if WWE lets her win the Money in the Bank briefcase. It will ensure her a future championship opportunity as well as provide satisfaction for the time being.