Revealed: Favorites to win 2020 Money in the Bank ladder matches

Since WWE can't host the show with fans surrounding the arena, they decided to take the main attractions to the roof of their headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut. Superstars will have to climb there starting from the ground floor in order to retrieve the hanging briefcase.

Lineups for both the men and women's division Money In The Bank ladder matches have been finalized. Whereas six female names were declared last week, the sixth and final name from the male side was decided on this week's edition of Monday Night Raw in the form of AJ Styles. He is also the most favorite one to be called Mr. Money In The Bank 2020.

Bet Online has published the betting odds for the 2020 Men’s MITB ladder match. Going by these, AJ Styles is currently listed with 4/5 odds according to the source whereas Otis is the least likely winner with 14/1 odds. You can check the complete betting odds for the Men’s Money In The Bank match, as given below.

AJ Styles – 4/5

Aleister Black – 7/4

Daniel Bryan – 9/2

Baron Corbin – 6/1

Rey Mysterio – 10/1

Otis – 14/1

The betting odds changed big-time since Monday’s Raw following the return of The Phenomenal One. Money in the Bank could have been the most important night of the career of Aleister Black as the former NXT Champion was earlier topping the list with 7/1 odds. He was miles ahead of his opponents who are participating in this match.

Daniel Bryan stood at 10/1 odds whereas King Corbin had 17/2 odds. Rey Mysterio was sitting at the fourth position with 33/1 odds to win Money In The Bank ladder match. Even, Apollo Crews had 80/1 odds who was later out of the equation due to a knee injury caused on this week's Raw. His replacement declared via a Gauntlet match this past Monday, which AJ Styles won.

As for the women’s Money In The Bank ladder match, Shayna Baszler is the undisputed favorite to come up as the winner and reignite her feud against Becky Lynch. She was a split second away from capturing the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36 but got pinned in an unfortunate manner. Now, the briefcase guarantees her to become the champion in the future.

Baszler is currently on top with 2/3 odds whereas Nia Jax is closely sitting behind her with 1/3 odds. Former two-time Money in the Bank winner Carmella is at number three with 10/1 odds.

It is being reported that WWE has already filmed the main attraction ladder matches for Money In The Bank 2020 at the Headquarters in Stamford. Apparently, these two matches were given cinematic presentation using WWE Studios present at the HQ. The creative team must have been inspired by the Boneyard Match at WrestleMania 36 which received the same treatment to become very successful.

Originally, Money In The Bank 2020 was scheduled to take place at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, Maryland which was canceled due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The general belief is that while the two ladder matches were taped from the HQ, the other scheduled matches will be filmed inside the closed-set of WWE Performance Center, although it's not officially confirmed.