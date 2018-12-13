Revealed: Favorites to win WWE women’s Royal Rumble match in 2019

Current favorites to win the second edition of the match is already out. Three former women’s champions have secured the first three spots hinting that they will be in the race to be part of the main-event of Wrestlemania 35. In the absence of Roman Reigns, the marquee match for the April 7th show is still up for grabs. We hope any two from the women’s roster will reserve the same for the first time ever.

With that being said, we want to give you the three names that are considered the favorites to win women’s Royal Rumble match in 2019. Sky Bet revealed the current betting odds of the 30-superstar battle royal. For now, Charlotte Flair is the clear-cut favorite to come out as the winner.

Here are the three names with the odds,



1. Charlotte Flair 2/5 (Favorite)

2. Becky Lynch 5/4

3. Alexa Bliss 14/1

Apart from leading the race for women’s Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair is also the favorite to win the Smackdown women’s championship match at WWE TLC. On this Sunday night, she will challenge Becky Lynch for the title alongside Asuka. If she does win the title then it would literally be impossible for her to enter the Royal Rumble as Champions do not have the chance to enter this prestigious battle.

But this would turn out to be a good news for Becky Lynch fans. As you can see, she is the second woman in the potential Royal Rumble winners’ list. If she drops the title at TLC, she might be the one to stand tall once the dust is cleared at the inaugural PPV event of 2019. This would make way for Becky Lynch to challenge Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania in a dream match.

It’s almost confirmed that any one of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will challenge Ronda Rousey at Wrestlemania 35. So she is not expected to drop the WWE Raw women’s championship until the 'show of shows’ arrives in April.