Revealed: Full list of potential winners at WWE Royal Rumble 2020

This Sunday, the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas will host the 33rd edition of the show which leads us to the showcase of immortals. With the show just days away, we present to you the favorites to come out as winners in their respective matches via the current betting odds.

Going by history, these odds have proven to be significant in picking the names who would come out on top. As reported earlier, Roman Reigns remains the top favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble match at -500.

Reigns is followed by the WWE Champion, Brock Lesnar (It’s pretty weird to have the prime champion of Raw as one of the favorites in the Rumble match though as the winner targets his title only) at +200 and Drew McIntyre at +450.

Following the trio is Cain Velasquez at +550 in the fourth spot. The fifth and sixth spots belong to two surprise returnees CM Punk at +600 and Edge at +750. Velasquez has earlier confirmed in an interview that he will be at Royal Rumble while Edge has denied reports of making an in-ring return during the 30-man melee. As for Punk, his in-ring status is still unclear.

Going down further, John Cena and Tyson Fury are also part of the Royal Rumble match rumours with the odds standing at +2500 for them.

Conor McGregor who just made his return to the UFC picking a win against Donald Cerrone is also one of the favorites for Royal Rumble with his odds standing at +7000. The Undertaker, Triple H and NXT star Velveteen Dream also share the same odds as McGregor.

Press play & take a screenshot of this video to see who YOU'RE picking to win the women's #RoyalRumble match! Share your photo in the comments below. pic.twitter.com/e1RtHAdUGH — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) January 19, 2020

In the Women's Royal Rumble match, Shayna Baszler, who recently lost the NXT Women's Championship to Rhea Ripley, is the odds on favorite to win the rumble at -330 odds.

Charlotte Flair upped her number with recent momentum to the second spot at +200. Ronda Rousey, the initial favorite moved to the third with the odds at +1000 as she hasn't made an appearance since losing at WrestleMania 35.

Sasha Banks is at +1300 in the fourth spot while NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is number five at +1500. Ruby Riott, who has been out of action following two separate shoulder surgeries is at +4000. Surprisingly, Paige is also in the mix at the seventh spot at +4500 as speculations of her in-ring return is increasing.

As far as the other matches are concerned, Roman Reigns is favorite at -180 to win his Falls Count Anywhere match against King Corbin. Becky Lynch stands at -300 to retain her RAW Women's Championship against Women's Tag Team Champion, Asuka.

Bayley is also a favorite at -200 to retain her WWE Smackdown Women's Championship against Lacey Evans. The Fiend should also retain the WWE Universal Championship in a Strap Match against Daniel Bryan standing at -600.

Check out the full list of odds for all the booked matches at Royal Rumble, (A minus sign represents the favorite, while the plus sign indicates the underdog)

Singles Match (Falls Count Anywhere)

Roman Reigns -180

King Corbin +140

WWE Raw Women's Championship

Becky Lynch -300

Asuka +200

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Bayley -200

Lacey Evans +150

WWE Universal Championship (Strap Match)

Bray Wyatt -600

Daniel Bryan +350

Women's Royal Rumble Winner

Shayna Baszler 1/3

Charlotte Flair 2/1

Ronda Rousey 10/1

Sasha Banks 13/1

Rhea Ripley 15/1

Lacey Evans 20/1

Kairi Sane 23/1

Becky Lynch 30/1

Nikki Cross 30/1

Alexa Bliss 35/1

Liv Morgan 35/1

Nia Jax 35/1

AJ Lee 40/1

Ruby Riott 40/1

Asuka 45/1

Bayley 45/1

Carmella 45/1

Mandy Rose 45/1

Paige 45/1

Sonya Deville 55/1

Io Shirai 55/1

Candice LeRae 65/1

Dana Brooke 65/1

Men's Royal Rumble Winner

Roman Reigns 1/2

Brock Lesnar 2/1

Drew McIntyre 9/2

Cain Velasquez 11/2

CM Punk 6/1

Edge 15/2

Kevin Owens 9/1

Bray Wyatt 15/1

Daniel Bryan 18/1

Finn Balor 18/1

Keith Lee 18/1

Aleister Black 23/1

Braun Strowman 25/1

John Cena 25/1

Tyson Fury 25/1

AJ Styles 33/1

Ricochet 35/1

Tommaso Ciampa 35/1

Randy Orton 40/1

Samoa Joe 40/1

Seth Rollins 40/1

Andrade 45/1

Big E 45/1

The Rock 45/1

Kofi Kingston 50/1

Lars Sullivan 50/1

Matt Riddle 50/1

Adam Cole 50/1

Rey Mysterio 50/1

Rusev 50/1

The Miz 50/1

Baron Corbin 70/1

Buddy Murphy 70/1

Conor McGregor 70/1

Elias 70/1

Erick Rowan 70/1

Humberto Carrillo 70/1

Johnny Gargano 70/1

Mustafa Ali 70/1

The Undertaker 70/1

Triple H 70/1

Velveteen Dream 70/1

Walter 70/1

Akam 100/1

Bobby Lashley 100/1

Cedric Alexander 100/1

Cesaro 100/1

Dolph Ziggler 100/1

Jeff Hardy 100/1

Pete Dunne 100/1

(Info courtesy wrestlingINC.com)