Revealed: Future of Batista in WWE post Wrestlemania 35

A stipulation has been added to increase the fan interest in this match which will be fought under No Holds Barred rules. Literally, anything is legal in such an environment as it would allow the two superstars to unleash the Ruthless Aggression hidden inside them. Also, this could be the very last time we see Batista in a pro-wrestling ring.

Although not official, it was known to most of the fans that Batista wanted one last match to end his wrestling career on a big note. He even said this in his promo when he returned on Monday Night Raw to hint that it will be the very last match of his legendary career. But that might not be true as the biggest pro-wresling company intends to use him beyond this match.

As per Slice Wrestling, WWE wants the six-time world champion for at least one more match before he calls it quits. No one can deny his achievements in the Hollywood industry which has gathered mainstream fame for him. Now WWE looks to utilize more of that and could book another match for him at Summerslam.

Here is more from wwfoldschool.com,

"According to Slice Wrestling, WWE and Batista are discussing a possible appearance at SummerSlam 2019. This could result in Batista wrestling one more match in WWE later this year. WWE wants to capitalize on Batista’s star power and WWE does treat SummerSlam as the second biggest PPV of the year (behind WrestleMania)."

We should also note that the WWE Network will release a documentary on Batista's return. The former champion is also unlikely to deny his prolonged stay in the WWE as he wanted a short stint with the company with a few matches, at least. With this report, a couple of big matches could be in the pipeline for him.

Meanwhile, Triple H's career will also be on the line during this upcoming Wrestlemania battle. It is part of a storyline angle to add more ingredients to ensure a spicy buildup. Six years ago, the company's COO put the same stipulation against Brock Lesnar in the same event and venue. The result could again go in the same direction to record another major 'Mania moment for The Game.