Revealed: Potential main event and card for WWE Clash of Champions 2019

It has been confirmed that WWE will put all the efforts to set up the show in the biggest possible way as it is the last PPV event before Smackdown switches to FOX Sports Network in October.

As per the reports from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE already sketched a plan for the main event of Clash of Champions that will revolve around the next Universal Championship feud.

Seth Rollins, who is the current title-holder, slayed the beast at Summerslam only to find out a monster will be standing in his way as Braun Strowman is the next likely contender as hinted by the veteran wrestling journalist,

"It is Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman in the Charlotte main event. Unless Vince changes his mind, but I don't think he's going to."

Previous advertisements from the host venue hinted that Drew McIntyre was the next challenger in line for the red-strapped belt from Monday Night Raw. But WWE has moved away from that plan and put Braun in the picture as he is believed to be the next 'super babyface' superstar on the flagship show. Here is more on why the Monster Among Men will get the title opportunity,

"They do everything to make Seth into a babyface and they bring in Braun, who is going to be a super babyface the way that they brought him in and just because he's been forgotten about for a few weeks."

"They didn't have anything for SummerSlam for him. So the people were going to react big to him. They just need some contenders and I guess he's (Strowman) the guy. You know, there's nobody else. They could do Drew, but I guess they're not. Maybe they felt that Drew has been so mired in this thing with Cedric that he's not quite ready for that spot."

Apart from the main event, several other matches are in the pipeline to build the match card for the upcoming show. WWE Clash of Champions pay-per-view will witness a Summerslam rematch with Randy Orton once again challenging WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the most prestigious prize in sports entertainment. This is a no-brainer as the feud has continued on Smackdown after their first title bout ended in a DQ.

A fresh match planned for Clash of Champions pay-per-view is Sasha Banks vs. WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch for the title. This will be a mouth-watering rivalry, which is set to take over the female roster for weeks to follow.

The Observer also noted that The Revival vs. Smackdown Tag Team Champions Big E and Xavier Woods for the titles may also be added to the Clash of Champions match card. But at this point, Vince McMahon is yet to sanction the contest.

Another marquee match that should be a must for Clash of Champions is the Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan match. Both these big names missed Summerslam 2019 and WWE has future plans for these two by putting them into a storyline.

Plus, Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura rematch for the WWE Intercontinental Championship should also happen as it's been due for quite sometime. Lastly, the finale of King of the Ring Tournament will also take place on the same night which will celebrate legacies set by champions of sports entertainment.