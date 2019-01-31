Revealed: Reason Dean Ambrose is leaving WWE after Wrestlemania

It was very hard to believe that he will actually leave the promotion when PWTorch broke the news first and was later made official with the confirmation from the company as well.

In a rare update, the official website came up with the news that Dean Ambrose will not be extending his contract. So they added he will leave WWE once the existing deal expires. Here is WWE.com's official statement,

"Dean Ambrose (Jonathan Good) will not be renewing his contract with WWE when it expires in April. We are grateful and appreciative of all that Dean has given to WWE and our fans. We wish him well and hope that one day Dean will return to WWE."

As indicated in the final lines of the above statement, WWE didn't want to let go one of their most trusted shoulders from the banner.

After all, this is the name that has worked in the most number of matches for multiple years. But the promotion failed to bring him out of the hokey character zone which has reportedly left him unhappy. WWE Creative never let him get a main event spot despite his ability.

This repeated mid-tier title feud over the past few months has reportedly frustrated him. The Creative differences reached an extreme limit and that has taken him to the 'breaking point'.

Dean Ambrose had multiple meetings with the WWE officials during the Royal Rumble weekend and also a separate meeting with Vince McMahon, whom he told about his final decision to part ways with the promotion.

Some optimistic fans may expect something positive from here, but chances are extremely low as the former WWE Champion made it clear that he does not want to go for any further contract negotiations. It's not that he is looking for more money, but perhaps leaving is the best option for him right now.

Just like the fans, even most of the superstars were shocked to learn about Dean Ambrose's potential departure from the company. They were unaware of that until this week.

Further reports from PWInsider.com suggests that WWE has offered a 5-year deal to him worth more than $1 million, per year. But he still ignored it and that points out the level of his frustrations. We can't blame him either as WWE could not use him in a proper way ever since he returned from an injury.

Perhaps this week's 'job' to Seth Rollins may have been his last appearance on Raw for now. But he will continue to work in house shows to fulfill his committed dates with the company. Here is more on Dean Ambrose from Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com,

“We are told that Ambrose met with different members of WWE management over the last couple of days and made it clear by the time he had finished with his final meeting at Monday Night Raw yesterday that he was not intending on signing a new deal and was looking to leave."