Revealed: Rob Gronkowski’s WWE schedule and in-ring debut

For those who don’t know it's not the first time that Rob will be appearing at WrestleMania 36. He has got involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal during the WrestleMania 33 pre-show, helping his friend, Mojo Rawley to win the match.

After signing a new deal with the WWE, the former New England Patriots tight end is expected to make more TV appearances that should lead to a couple of matches, at least.

It is being noted that current plans are the scheduled WrestleMania 36 appearance will lead to a future match for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Gronk won't get physical at The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but the insider belief is this appearance will lead to a match they have in mind.

However, there are uncertainties around future WWE programming due to the coronavirus pandemic and hence nothing is confirmed.

In a follow-up update via Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was noted that reports that Rob Gronkowski is expected to wrestle his first match in a WWE ring at the SummerSlam pay-per-view at the TD Garden arena in Boston which is scheduled in August.

It should get him a good pop as he spent his entire NFL career with the Patriots. It’ll be interesting to see whether WWE plants seeds of this future match at WrestleMania 36.

More updates are available on Gronk's WWE stint which should be of a part-timer's. Observer noted that a “Brock Lesnar Schedule” will be handed to the NFL legend meaning that he will be utilized only in the time of bigger pay-per-view events in the schedule.

It’s a good idea so to make him a marquee superstar who could be a bigger box-office attraction considering his mainstream value. Here's more from the source.

“Gronkowski has got a deal there. He’s gonna be on the SmackDown side and he’s gonna be working some dates kinda like a Lesnar schedule.

"Listen, he’s one of the greatest football players ever, maybe one of the greatest tight ends of all time. He’s got size, he’s got personality.

"You know it’s kinda interesting because I don’t know how many concussions he’s had, but it’s a lot, a huge number and back problems.”

With #WrestleMania being TOO BIG FOR JUST ONE NIGHT, we needed a BIG host.



See ya in 12 days, @RobGronkowski! pic.twitter.com/6OYapcKaDd — WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 24, 2020

As stated above, the injuries suffered from his Football career may be an additional reason why WWE could not use Gronkowski in a full-time role.

The 30-year-old star retired from the NFL a year ago and signed with FOX Sports as an analyst back in October 2019. The Wrap reached out to FOX to know whether this new WWE deal will have any impact on his NFL stint but no update was received.