Revealed: Roman Reigns’ opponent for WWE Hell in a Cell PPV

Despite all the hype-ups around these two show, Hell in a Cell remains a special experience for the fans. This is one of those few PPVs that is based on gimmicks. Anticipations around this got bigger as they expect to see their favorite superstars inside the unforgiving steel structure. Roman Reigns might not be on this 'favorite’ list but he will be the main event of the night.

Currently, he is the Universal Champion on the WWE Raw brand dethroning Brock Lesnar at Summerslam. So he is all set to defend the title at the Hell in a Cell PPV. However, we are yet to know his next opponent for the show. A report from cagesideseats.com came up with an update on this.

The source suggested that Braun Strowman will be the opponent for Roman Reigns at Hell in a Cell. We have already received hints of this same as he is continuously lurking in with his Money in the Bank briefcase. He already received beatdowns from Brock Lesnar and The Shield due to this.

Now, he might be eyeing the Hell in a Cell PPV to get payback on Roman Reigns. Furthermore, it will also mark a renewal of the 'rivalry of the year’ from 2017. It is yet to be confirmed whether this match will take place inside the steel structure or not.

Previously, the host venue of the show in San Antonio advertised Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens as the main event of Hell in a Cell. So, there are still chances for a change in the championship picture. Kevin Owens was not present on the post-Summerslam edition of WWE Raw. He is expected to be back on the next episode to insert himself into the title scene.

However, Braun Strowman has already threatened Roman Reigns and his Shield buddies for this week’s beatdown. He was about to cash in the MITB contract on the reigning champion when The Hounds of Justice arrived on the scene. They hunt him down with a triple power-bomb. The Monster among Men is not likely to stop until the Big Dog 'get these hands’.