Revealed: Salary details of McMahon family in 2019

This affects the growth in profits of the WWE from which a bigger portion goes to charity funds. Vince McMahon does not have to be worried to make such donations as he is a Billionaire. As of 2019, The Chairman and CEO of the WWE is now back in the Forbes Billionaire list published in 2019. He has a net worth of $3.2 billion that positions him at #691 in the global list. Forbes also mentioned that WWE earns “nearly $1 billion in annual revenue.”

WWFOldschool.com recently published a report to reveal the lucrative amounts that Vince McMahon and the head honchos claim from these revenues as their annual salary. It was based on the annual SEC filing by the WWE. You can check out the details alongside comparisons from the past two years,

– Vince McMahon – $1.4 million in 2019, equal with 2018 and 2017

– George Barrios – $935,250 in 2019, up from $870,000 in 2018 and $783,510 in 2017

– Michelle Wilson – $935,250 in 2019, up from $870,000 in 2018 and $791,044 in 2017

– Triple H – $710,000 in 2019, up from $684,125 in 2018 and $650,000 in 2017 (It excluded the salary that he receives as an in-ring performer for the WWE.)

– Kevin Dunn – $950,000 in 2019, up from $925,000 in 2018 and $909,560 in 2017.

Apart from the base amounts, all these names do receive bonus paychecks in terms of total compensations. It includes salary, stock awards, non-equity incentive plan compensation, and other compensations. Here’s a glimpse of that list,

– Vince McMahon – $5,658,238 million in 2018, up from $3,087,537 in 2017 and $3,071,600 in 2016

– George Barrios – $9,108,342 in 2018, up from $1,943,808 in 2017 and $4,311,056 in 2016

– Michelle Wilson – $9,188,586 in 2018, up from $1,962,637 in 2017 and $4,317,617 in 2016

– Triple H (includes his pay as an in-ring performer) – $5,031,459 in 2018, up from $3,223,716 in 2017 and $3,993,417 in 2016

– Kevin Dunn – $5,932,114 in 2018, up from $2,306,369 in 2017 and $ 4,637,652 in 2016

The source further added that Triple H's salary in 2018 as an in-ring competitor was $3,069,667, up from $1,493,640 in 2017 and $2,471,961 in 2016. His wife, Stephanie McMahon earned $2.81 million in 2018 as her base salary amount (including non-executive salary) The remaining of the McMahons, Shane McMahon received $955,175 as an in-ring talent, only. He is not that involved in the creative perspective of the company and hence earns relatively low.