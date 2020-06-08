Revealed: Potential winner of Universal Title match at WWE Backlash

The match was confirmed during the May 22nd episode of SmackDown on FOX where The Miz and John Morrison hosted The Dirt Sheet talk-show and wanted a shot to the most coveted prize in the sports entertainment. Since then the heel duo has proven to be quite the trouble for the champion but that won't help them to dethrone the Monster Among Men from his title reign.

As per Sky Bet, the betting odds for Braun Strowman vs The Miz & John Morrison at WWE Backlash have been revealed. Strowman is the favorite to walk out of the pay-per-view event with the belt as 1/5 odds stand in his favor. On the reverse side, The Miz & Morrison, despite getting the advantage of a handicap match, are underdogs with 10/3 odds.

The former SmackDown Tag Team Champions can't be considered the strongest of contenders for the Universal Championship, even if they are together. But considering their experience in the pro-wrestling business, they're a combined force to be reckoned with. Strowman won't be able to get away with their challenge, so easily.

The Miz has held a world championship, more than a decade ago who don't have momentums on his side. As for his buddy, Morrison, he has never hosted the world title in WWE. So it's hard to believe that they could suddenly become co-champions in the WWE, less than two weeks from now.

As for Braun Strowman, he’s having a fair run with his very first singles title in the WWE that he won back at WrestleMania 36 by defeating Goldberg. Speaking for a WWE exclusive interview, he mentioned 'Mania as the craziest 24-hours of his life as he had to work on an emergency notice,

"I got a phone call from the Chairman of WWE saying there has been some last-minute changes' we need you; we're sending a jet, it lands at 9 pm. So, I made it to Wisconsin long enough to grab a quick bite of dinner' and headed to the regional county airport and jumped on a four-seater jet.

It reminded me that you have to be on 24-hours a day because you never know. Kudos to our team for making it happen and getting me back to Florida then returned back in a 24-hour period with minimal contact with other human beings. Kudos to the company for getting me down there and making it happen." (courtesy republicworld.com)

The primary belief was that Braun Strowman must be defending his title against The Fiend at Backlash after retaining his belt at Money In The Bank against the Firefly Funhouse version of Bray Wyatt. But the extension of that feud might be saved for the near future as Miz and Morrison are considered as stop-gap challengers at Backlash that will reportedly go down from the WWE Performance Center.