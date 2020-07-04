Revealed: Winner of WWE Raw Women's Title Match at Extreme Rules 2020

It’s an unusual booking considering the challenger belongs to the SmackDown brand whereas the champion is from Raw, producing a cross-brand affair.

At this point in her career, Sasha Banks is playing a negative character that can be compared to that of MJF from AEW or Randy Orton from WWE's male division who's always putting up class heel acts to entertain the fans. Generally, rewards in return come in the form of Championships in the world of pro-wrestling.

However, The Legit Boss is likely to stay away from the thought of becoming a dual champion. The betting odds for Asuka vs Sasha Banks at WWE Extreme Rules have been released via Sky Bet.

As seen in terms of these odds, The Empress of Tomorrow is the clear favorite to retain the red-plated gold by standing at 2/5 whereas the challenger is the clear underdog with 7/4 odds.

WWE built up both Sasha Banks and Bayley as strong heel personas as they are bound to collide against each other over the SmackDown Women’s Championship, down the road.

They were put together on the blue brand with the same goal and hence there's no point in putting the Raw Women's Title on Banks although the idea of The Boss n Hug Connection becoming dual champions sounds pretty interesting.

But Sasha doesn't really need the title to prove how good she is in playing villainous antics. She is now claiming that NXT's recent success came due to her appearance.

The Great American Bash: Night 1 Episode of NXT beat AEW's Fyter Fest: Night 1 in total viewership this week with 792,000 viewers on the USA Network against the 748,000 viewers scored by Dynamite on TNT by 6%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

The main event of NXT featured Io Shirai successfully defending NXT Women's Championship against Sasha Banks with assistance from RAW Women's Champion Asuka. Banks took to Twitter to claim overall success of the show, as she addressed herself to be "The Draw",

"The Draw...... but YOU already knew that!" Sasha wrote.

On a related note, Sasha Banks has also proven to be the workhorse of the WWE Women’s Division who's been making appearances on Raw, SmackDown and NXT, simultaneously.

Speaking on an interview with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, the four-time Raw Women's Champion stated that it's relatively easy to appear on three shows at the WWE Performance Center rather than wrestling five days in a week in different cities.

"I used to wrestle five days a week," Banks said. "It's nothing new. Working three times a week is easy for me. If I need to work Raw, SmackDown, and NXT, then that's what I'm going to do."