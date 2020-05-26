Rey Mysterio retirement ceremony and Backlash title match confirmed on WWE Raw

The legendary wrestler has been feuding with Rollins and suffered an eye injury at the hands of The Monday Night Messiah two weeks ago. Since then, we haven't seen him on TV.

This absence fuelled up speculations on Rey's WWE contract status, but recent reports did suggest that he isn’t expected to leave the company. Thus, the retirement might be used in a kayfabe way to escalate the ongoing feud. It was also noted on Raw that Aleister Black will take on Seth Rollins on next week's Raw that’s an extension of Rollins vs. Mysterio feud.

The third match from Monday Night Raw for 2020 Backlash pay-per-view is now official following the latest edition. Nia Jax will be challenging Asuka for the women's title from the red brand. It would be the first title defense for the new champion who picked up the belt just the night after Money In The Bank PPV event.

As billed for last night's show, a number one contender's match went down for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship where three former champions collided in a Triple Threat. Nia Jax, Natalya and WWE NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair were the three participants in the match contested under No Disqualification rules.

In the end, it was the predicted one, Jax stood tall to capitalize on the rivalry against the champion that has just begun. She pinned Natalya after breaking the Figure Four Submission attempt from Flair and following up with the Samoan Drop.

Last week, Asuka had a celebration over her title win with tag-team buddy Kairi Sane. Nia Jax decided to crash the party but eventually got tossed out of the ring by the champion. Minutes later, she took revenge with a blindside attack to Sane from the back. But Asuka again downed her, backstage.

Apparently, that storyline was continued via the win of Nia Jax as WWE took the easy route to pit a bonafide villain against the champion so that she could slowly transform into a babyface. For months, Asuka used to be a heel before the former champion went into a hiatus and handed the title to her.

It was a couple of weeks ago, Becky Lynch shocked the WWE Universe by announcing his pregnancy news live on TV. She was on top of her game being the champion for more than 400 days before deciding to leave all the glory to enjoy motherhood.

As a result, Asuka didn't win a title opportunity while winning 2020 Women's Money In The Bank Ladder Match but instead won the championship, itself which was hidden inside that briefcase.

With that being said, for the first time since WrestleMania 35, the Raw Women's Title match won't be having Becky Lynch in it. But the Empress of Tomorrow will be eyeing the very first successful title defense at Backlash.

The second pay-per-view event following WrestleMania 36 will reportedly take place at the closed-set Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, and will air live on the WWE Network on June 14.

Backlash match card as it stands:

WWE Title Match: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre (c)

Handicap Match for the WWE Universal Title: The Miz and John Morrison vs. Braun Strowman (c)

RAW Women's Title Match: Nia Jax vs. Asuka (c)

Greatest Wrestling Match: Edge vs. Randy Orton