Rob Gronkowski to leave WWE by activating release clause?

As seen on this week's episode of Monday Night Raw, Gronk lost the WWE 24/7 Championship to R-Truth in his own backyard. He had held the title since pinning good friend from WWE, Mojo Rawley during night two of WrestleMania 36 this past April. Gronk was also the host of the show of shows, this year.

WrestlingINC.com reports that Rob Gronkowski had a 'release clause' in his WWE contract that he exercised as he is returning to the NFL to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this upcoming season. It is believed that Gronkowski will still make some appearances for the WWE, but he won't be seen wrestling for them.

Gronkowski was signed with WWE since this past March who was expected to compete in a match at SummerSlam in August. It was planned accordingly as he has a connection with the host city of Boston due to his stint with the Patriots. The source learned that match won't be happening and even SummerSlam could be pulled off from Boston as large gatherings have strictly been prohibited in the city until September.

At this point, Gronk has no obligations to WWE but he can't work for another wrestling company for a certain period of time (most probably 90 days) as part of a 'no-compete' clause.

Dave Meltzer added in his latest report that WWE signed Rob Gronkowski to work in three big events. He performed in one of them, that is WrestleMania. WWE had plans to use him at SummerSlam 2020 and probably at WWE’s next show in Saudi Arabia. But that won't be happening unless WWE wants him to use in one-off appearances.

Fightful disclosed that Rob Gronkowski had tremendous backstage heat within the WWE as he denied to do the jumping spot from the balcony via which he won the 24/7 title. Vince McMahon himself had to show him that stunt which was pretty dangerous at his age of 73. The source noted that people “had negative things to say about working with Gronk after his WrestleMania fiasco.”

The current feeling is that the veteran NFL star wasn't a good fit for pro-wrestling business, anyway and WWE locker room filled with bright talents, doesn’t need him,

"There was heat on Gronkowski after his hesitation to do his scheduled spot put the WrestleMania filming two hours behind schedule. One top name on the roster called Gronk 'A F*ckin’ clown who we are so much better off without.'"