Ronda Rousey to compete in maiden WWE Monday Night Raw match

However, the booking of the Universal Champion made a big impact upon his return to the show. Another one who returned on the show was another former UFC champion. Ronda Rousey was back onboard after serving a suspension for more than 30 days.

She was right back to provide backup to her good friend, Natalya. But Alexa Bliss got the upper hand on her by playing mind games, once again. The primary reason for Rousey's ringside presence was to ensure Nattie's win, but she miserably failed to do that due to the cunning tactics of Little Miss Bliss.

If that was not enough then someone like Alicia Fox gave a beating to Ronda Rousey and ran away. As expected the Rowdy superstar was furious with this and demanded a match against Fox on WWE Raw. So, Kurt Angle and WWE.com made it official.

For the first time ever, Ronda Rousey will be seen in action on Monday Night. Alicia Fox will be her opponent during next week's episode Monday Night Raw. It is another example of great work ethics by the UFC Hall of Famer. A benchmark star like her could have only agreed to do PPV events. But, she prefers to one among the roster without any special treatment. Hence, she has a packed schedule.

It is also good for a former Divas champion like Alicia Fox. She can be a relevant name on the roster with this match after coming back from injury. Her veteran instincts can certainly transform a dull match to an interesting bout just like the one against Natalya during this week's WWE Raw. She will definitely make the most out of the match against Ronda Rousey.

Apart from Rousey's Raw debut match, Bobby Roode will also make a return to in-ring competition. He has built up a feud against Mojo Rawley for the past few weeks. Now it's time to settle the score for them inside the ring. They will deliver another first-ever matchup on the show, next week.