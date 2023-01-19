Royal Rumble 2023: Current favorites revealed to win at WWE PLE

The Men's and Women's Royal Rumble matches will bring in main-event opportunities for active roster members and beyond while there will be a couple of title matches on the pay-per-view card to stack things up.

The betting odds for possibly the biggest event in the Royal Rumble chronology have been updated by BetOnline. The released numbers provide the fans with significant hints at what to expect from the upcoming night.

Cody Rhodes has now been confirmed to make his return to WWE at Royal Rumble after almost an eight-month hiatus and he is the big favorite to point at the WrestleMania sign by the end of the show.

The Son of a Plumber is the odds-on favorite to win the Men's Royal Rumble with 1/1 odds. He is closely followed by Sami Zayn (2/1) and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson (4/1). The Great One has been pushed back to the third position with all the uncertainties around his appearance.

There have been changes in the Women's Rumble match odds as Rhea Ripley emerged as the new number-one favorite to win it with odds being 1/1 by her name.

Becky Lynch (5/2) was pushed to the second position but SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair (4/1) was promoted to the third position. Interestingly, Flair is in the race of winning the Rumble since she participated in last year's edition despite being the champion.

Roman Reigns (1/20) is the expected favorite to retain the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship against underdog Kevin Owens (7/1).

In the other title match, Bianca Belair (1/10) is the favorite to retain the RAW Women's Championship against Alexa Bliss (5/1). Also, Bray Wyatt (1/20) is another huge favorite to win the first-ever Pitch Black Match against LA Knight (7/1).

WWE has managed to almost sell things out for Royal Rumble, as of this writing as WrestleTix reports that 39,028 tickets have been purchased. With a seating capacity of 40,577 fans, just 1,549 tickets were left to move.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event takes place Saturday, January 28th, at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, a venue that itself is celebrating its 30th anniversary. The current match card of the show is given below:

- Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Kevin Owens

- Pitch Black Match: Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

- Raw Women's Championship Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Alexa Bliss (stipulation TBA by Bliss)

- Men's Royal Rumble Match: Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER, Baron Corbin, Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Omos, Cody Rhodes, and 19 Superstars TBA

- Women's Royal Rumble Match: Raquel Rodriguez, Liv Morgan, Candice LaRae, Rhea Ripley, and 26 Superstars TBA