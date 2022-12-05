Royal Rumble 2022: Spoiler on Ronda Rousey's WWE Smackdown Women's Title defense

In the most recent title defense of hers, Rousey successfully defended against Shotzi at Survivor Series WarGames with Shayna Baszler standing on her side. With or without the UFC Four-Horsewomen partner, she has always been the favorite to win the match, anyway.

With WWE looking ahead to its next premium live event, Royal Rumble, next month, the plan for The Baddest Woman On The Planet is to stay true to her gimmick and retain her title in a dominant way against one of the top future female superstars of the locker room.

According to the reports from Wrestling News, Ronda Rousey is scheduled to defend the Smackdown Women's Championship against Raquel Rodriguez at the 2023 Royal Rumble event. This won't be their first encounter, though on WWE TV.

On May 13th, 2022, Rousey successfully defended her Smackdown Women's Title for the first time since winning the belt from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania Backlash and it was against Rodriguez in a volunteer defense. A babyface Ronda again squared off against the Mexican Superstar, two weeks later and remained triumphant.

At this point, Rodriguez is planned to step up as Rousey's next title match challenger again as she was attacked by Rousey and her best friend Shayna Baszler on the November 25 edition of Smackdown.

Even after the ambush, she valiantly tried to compete in a tag team match with Shotzi against her two attackers, but Rousey made her tap out to the armbar submission. Since then, Rodriguez has been selling that left arm injury on TV.

When the Superstar dubbed Big Mami Cool was moved up to the main roster, Vince McMahon would consider her to become one of the top stars in the company.

The new head of the creative team, Triple H is no different as he's also a big supporter of her. That being said, Rodriguez is getting ready to feature in the biggest match of her career at Royal Rumble.

However, Rousey is still scheduled to go into WrestleMania 39 as the champion and thus the hint is that she will retain the title at the first pay-per-view of 2023. The same source also indicated title retention.

Royal Rumble 2023 Premium Live Event is scheduled to go down from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday, January 28. Apart from Rousey's match, Roman Reigns is expected to defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.