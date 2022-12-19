Royal Rumble 2023: WWE Hall of Famer set for Hell in a Cell Match?

Now, The Rated-R Superstar will be coming for retribution inside the demonic structure known as Hell in a Cell in the first premium live event waiting in 2023.

Rumours were already there that a gimmick match was scheduled to take place at WWE Royal Rumble 2023. The general belief was that either Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship or Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III will be inserted into that capacity.

However, according to WrestlingNews.co, Edge vs. Finn Balor is slated to go down inside Hell in a Cell at the Royal Rumble PLE. It was also noted that Balor will be bringing back his "Demon King" gimmick for this match.

This will be the first time that Balor will use his Demon King gimmick since Extreme Rules 2021, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship Match. That match also marked the end of Demon King's undefeated streak on WWE TV.

It should be noted that Finn Balor won the "I Quit" match against Edge at Extreme Rules after The Judgment Day threatened to attack his wife, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix. Edge did surrender but Rhea Ripley still proceeded to perform a Con-Chair-To on Phoenix.

Whenever Edge returns to WWE TV, he'd go straight after Judgment Day members with Phoenix possibly accompanying him. It was further added by the source that the upcoming bout won't likely be announced until the December 30 episode of Smackdown.

This could possibly be due to the fact that Edge isn't returning to WWE TV for the rest of 2022 since his contractual obligations with the company are done for this year. The expectation is that he'd show up in the first episode of Raw in 2023.

Builds for the speculated Hell in a Cell Match will also begin, thereafter. WWE creative head Triple H previously made the decision to cancel the pay-per-view under the Hell in a Cell chronology and only wanted to reserve it for special occasions.

Edge vs. Finn Balor should be one of those when a bitter feud has to culminate in a proper way much like Edge vs. Seth Rollins program which was also wrapped up with a similar gimmick match at Crown Jewel 2021.

The 2023 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, January 28 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. No other match except for the Men's and Women's Rumble Matches has been confirmed for the night.