Rumour: Asuka to defeat Carmella for first championship at WWE Money in the Bank

Carmella dethroned Charlotte Flair at an unexpected time. Charlotte, who stopped the undefeated streak of Asuka at the 'show of shows' this year, was cheated off her title. Two nights after Wrestlemania, Carmella cashed in the Money in the Bank briefcase successfully and capitalised on the fallen Charlotte at the Smackdown Live show. Some might think of this win was a fluke. But she followed it up with another victory over Charlotte at Backlash, in a clean way.

With this, Carmella proved herself as a strong heel on the roster. But her run is not likely to continue for a long time now that Asuka is the number one contender for the title. On a recent episode of Smackdown Live, Paige named the former NXT Champion the next contender for the title.

Now, making Asuka the contender against someone like Carmella is slap on the face of the Japanese wrestler. This lady is perhaps the strongest force on the blue brand, whereas the current champion is riding high on just her heelish antics. So, this just might be a straightforward way for the creative team to take Carmella's title away.

This possibility was discussed by veteran wrestling journalist Bryan Alvarez from Wrestling Observer Live. According to him, Carmella will lose her title to Asuka at Money in the Bank. Giving the title to the Empress of Tomorrow is the sole reason behind making her the challenger. She has not won any match to earn the right.

Check out the updates on this matter from SportsKeeda.com, “Carmella’s in-ring skills are not as great as 'The Empress of Tomorrow', and the former isn’t likely to defeat Asuka. Furthermore, it’s being insinuated that Asuka is indeed the favorite to dethrone Carmella, and win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.”

Perhaps, the officials have some big plans with Asuka. She might have to go into Summerslam as a strong champion. Meanwhile, it's sad to see that Carmella had to drop the title at an early stage. She's been 'over' with the fans, quite well after the initial lackluster run. But, it is not supposed to do any favor on her current championship reign.