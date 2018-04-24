Rumour: Big championship feud planned for WWE Smackdown Live

Not to mention the star names already on th show which include AJ Styles, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan and Charlotte Flair. So, with Shane McMahon as the commissioner and Paige taking over as the Smackdown general manager, this show is definitely on road to become the A-show.

But, most importantly, it will serve as the 'land of opportunity', as always. According to the recent reports, a huge push will be given to a young superstar who has returned from a long break. The main event scene which he has deserved for a long time is being reserved for him. The superstar who we are talking about is Big Cass.

According to the reports of cagesideseats.com, the former Raw roster member is set for a huge push on Smackdown and for now, he will be involved in a feud against Daniel Bryan. If he gets good reaction from the fans, then he is likely to be inserted into the WWE Championship scenario.

If everything goes as planned, AJ Styles will be his next opponent during the summer. It is likely that the reigning champion will retain his title in the rivalry against Nakamura. In case he drops the title, the feud will happen in a non-title capacity.

Big Cass returned to the blue brand as a surprise on the Superstar Shakeup concluding-night. He was away from action after he picked up a devastating knee injury at last year's Summerslam. This required a surgery to fix his torn MCL and hence, he was out for close to a year.

On his return, the big man had a face-off against Daniel Bryan. Later, he attacked the fan favorite superstar from the back during the main event segment. This confirmed that a feud between the two is on the cards. It will be interestingto see how this rivalry turns out to be in the near future. The young heel superstar is likely to be elevated from his current level with the help of the former Smackdown GM.