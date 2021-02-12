Rumour killer about backstage heat on Bad Bunny in WWE

Bad Bunny entered the WWE Universe in the 2021 Royal Rumble and achieved huge success and he’s going nowhere for now. He has already brought a lot of attention and merchandise sales to the company. So the current run is not going to end until Wrestlemania 37, at least.

Probably, WWE has planned something big for him at the Show of Shows. There is a report going around saying that WWE Superstars have got some heat with Bad Bunny over his recent appearances. It’s said that some of the roster members have sour feelings towards The Rapper for capturing a WrestleMania spot. However, that is not the case.

Ringside News came up with clarification around this story as they have heard nothing back from their sources that confirm it anyway. In fact, they’ve heard only 'good things’ about Bunny.

Furthermore, one of the head-honchos of WWE, Triple H helped a lot to reveal the exact situation in this matter during his recent conference to promote NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day which is set for this Sunday night.

While he confirmed that Pat McAfee isn’t done with WWE NXT, Triple H brought up Bad Bunny into the context explaining how much respect he has for the professional wrestling business.

“I see him training all the time. I see him working out all the time. When he’s there, he’s just one of the guys and it’s just awesome to see. I just can’t say enough good stuff about him.”

Reports going around that people are jealous about #BadBunny's arrival in #WWE.



We have heard nothing that would even remotely indicate that. Heard nothing but good things about him. — Steve Carrier of Ringside News (@steve_carrier) February 11, 2021

Now, it’s fair to say that Bad Bunny is living his dream in the WWE as a life-long fan. There’s no jealousy or animosity aimed at him from the Raw locker room. As for the WWE officials, they’re just loving the presence of the Latin pop-star.

Bunny’s Rumble appearance brought major mainstream media attention for WWE (the WWE videos of him that he shared on Instagram have more than 37 million views). Plus, he has already helped WWE to make over $500,000 in merchandise sales within a month which is an incredible success.

Here’s what Fightful Select had to offer about WWE’s recent merch-moving.

“At the time we got the information, the only other person in the top five was Roman Reigns. Even then, the #5 spot did about 65 percent of the sales of the number four seller, and less than five percent of the top seller. To say that Bad Bunny was a big success is an understatement.”

The Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been the number-one merchandise seller in WWE for a long time. Since Bunny is slated to make appearances at least until Wrestlemania 37, who knows if he can beat WWE’s Tribal Chief in the first quarter.

At this point, the speculation is that Bunny is going to have a Tag Team match at WrestleMania 37 teaming up with Damian Priest and his opponents will be The Miz and John Morrison.