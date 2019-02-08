Rumour killer on The Undertaker’s departure from WWE

With the emergence of All Elite Wrestling promotion, WWE has received a major warning to take good care of every talent on their roster. If they fail to do so, even the marquee players can become a target of the rival brand. So, we shouldn't be shocked with The Undertaker's name being linked with a move to AEW.

Speculation about The Undertaker potentially being done with WWE has been doing the rounds on social media after the Deadman made a significant change to his Twitter handle. He removed info of him being a 'WWE Superstar’ and added contact lists to book him for future appearances.

Usually, a WWE superstar can never take up independent bookings and should only perform in the company. So the rumours that The Undertaker is done with the WWE spread like wildfire in the pro-wrestling world.

His recent appearances in fan feasts, that do not have any connection with the WWE, have added more fuel to the departure news. Meanwhile, renowned journalist Dave Meltzer had his say on this issue via ringsidenews.com,

“The Undertaker on his social media I guess he removed references to WWE and he gave like his website address to start taking dates so you know he’s gonna go and start doing stuff. You know usually, he’d protect that gimmick and he wouldn’t do a lot of public appearances, but now he’s looking for public appearances.”

However, wwfoldschool.com had a different take on the matter and assured the hardcore WWE fans that the Deadman is going no where as some were terrified with the news of The Undertaker’s departure. The report revealed that The Deadman always had this booking info on his Instagram profile ever since he created it. So, they added that It was just for more bookings which are added benefit from the WWE for a legend like him.

Plus, as a renowned figure as he is, The Undertaker does not need any added introduction as a WWE superstar on his social media handle. Everybody is aware of his workplace where he earned the reputation of being the greatest sports entertainer to step foot inside the squared circle. So the bio-change does not hint of a potential exit from the company.

With the rumour put to bed, we can expect him to return to WWE TV soon as Wrestlemania 35 storylines have just started to pick up.

There is some uncertainty on his appearance at the MetLife Stadium on April 7. But he is very likely to grace us with at least a promo segment or a full-length match. Apart from a Wrestlemania appearance, the promotion could also book him for the Saudi Arabia show set to take place on May 3.