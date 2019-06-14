Rumour: Shane McMahon to become new WWE Champion on Smackdown

Shane McMahon picked up back to back wins at WrestleMania 35 and Money in the Bank against The Miz. Carrying on the momentums, Roman Reigns became his latest victim digesting a clean pinfall loss at Super ShowDown. Alliance with Drew McIntyre and Elias made him look stronger than ever in recent times and there's a reason why WWE keeps on pushing him.

Going by the recent reports, the younger McMahon may be up for a title run in the near future. WrestleVotes hinted that WWE officials are planning to crown Shane as the new title-holder on Smackdown. So there's a big chance that he may become the very next WWE Champion. It'll be him to take away the title from Kofi Kingston.

So now it makes sense as to why Shane-O-Mac has emerged as the winner in recent feuds against two Grand Slam Champions. This has already made the groundworks to solidify his 'Best in the World' tag and thereby arrange more TV time for him that the audience has not loved much. It has garnered an immense amount of natural heat from the crowd so to speak.

Intentions of WWE is probably to reincarnate the obnoxious, self-obsessed version of Vince McMahon from the Attitude Era who did win the WWE Championship for once in his career. Here's more from the source,

"I’ve asked what the payoff is to this major Shane McMahon push & TV time allotment. No one seems to have a solid answer. One source said he could see (JUST HIS SPECULATION HERE) Shane being the one to defeat Kofi for the title. That would be something."

We should note that Shane-O-Mac is not new when it comes to winning championships, though. He has been a former WWE European Champion, WWE Hardcore Champion and the winner of the WWE World Cup 2018. Also, earlier this year, he became the Smackdown Tag Team Champions alongside the Miz that laid the foundation for the heel turn and rejuvenate his character for good.