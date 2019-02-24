Rumour: WWE legend set for final bow at Wrestlemania 35

And that superstar is none other than Kurt Angle who can barely move in the ring nowadays. It's really hard for the fans to watch the veteran compete in such a state as he has proven to be a no matchup to the younger generation. So it's not hard to predict that the end is near for one of the all-time greats in pro-wrestling.

Brad Shepard revealed on the Oh You Didn't Know Wrestling Show that Kurt Angle is inching closer to the sunset of his career. Shepard states that Angle has become a sloth which is hard to watch for the backstage officials. The vibes around him are extremely negative which means only one thing and that is retirement. Here is what the source stated,

"Now Kurt Angle can barely move. I'm told that he moves like Mick Foley backstage Standing still he looks pretty good, we can see that in the ring but, when you watch him, I've been told, getting in and out of his car, It's "unfortunate". So Kurt Angle is not in good physical shape at all and he is on his way out of the company."

Additionally, Shepard mentioned that Wrestlemania 35 should mark the end of his legendary career,

“Kurt Angle is definitely on his way out. WrestleMania 35 may, in fact, be his last Mania.”

There are millions of Kurt Angle fans around the world that would be upset after hearing such a negative update on his career. But everyone has to stop at one point depending on their body. In this case, Kurt Angle has reached a condition where the WWE is being forced to feed him off to young talents like Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

The former six-time world champion succumbed to them for the past several weeks and that means nothing valuable for his own career. It'll be better for him to step down. WWE has already inducted him into the Hall of Fame, two years ago. So he should enjoy retired life and perhaps train the emerging talents in the performance center. After all, he is the only Olympic Gold Medallist on the roster whose experience is undeniable.