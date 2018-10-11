English

Rumour: WWE planning Roman Reigns vs. The Rock for Wrestlemania 35 main event

By Raja
Roman Reigns (left) and The Rock (image courtesy Youtube)

Bengaluru, Oct 11: WWE starts planning with the Wrestlemania main event much before its actual date. Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns in New Orleans kept rumour mill buzzing one year before the show. The same might happen this year again. He is the franchise player of the company whom they just can't stop giving a push.

Reports are doing the rounds for quite some time about The Rock coming back to WWE programming. This will not be for a one-off night but to set up a match in future. Wrestlemania 35 will be hosted at MetLife Stadium in New York City in 2019. This is the same venue where The Rock was at the main event five years ago and he might intend to compete in the same arena.

So, WWE officials are trying hard to make this a reality in due course. The Rock will have to take some time out from his busy Hollywood schedule in order to do so. He is yet to give a positive nod to Vince McMahon about a future appearance. We might get a hint of the future happenings when The Brahma Bull shows for Smackdown 1000 on October 2018.

As for now, the plan with The Rock is to put him in a match against Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 2019. This could turn out to be the biggest match of this generation where the poster boy of the company will take on the biggest mainstream superstar that wrestling business has ever offered. It will also be a battle between the two Samoans who are brothers in relation.

Check out the comments from the source, Joe Peisich from the Barnburner's Fired Up Podcast, (courtesy ringsidenews.com)

“The Rock, they are negotiating possibly being at The Royal Rumble and being at WrestleMania and from what I hear the main event of WrestleMania in New York is penciled in if they get The Rock. It will be The Rock against Roman Reigns.”

It should also be noted that The Rock is currently the favorite to win the Royal Rumble 2019 match. This will clear his road in becoming the main event of Wrestlemania. Roman Reigns, on the other hand, will be holding the Universal Championship all the way to the biggest event of the year only to get his cousin as the toughest challenge.

The Big Dog also hinted the match will take place at one point. These were his comments regarding the marquee match in the book named “Creating the Mania: Inside Look at How Wrestlemania Comes to Life” by Jon Robinson.

“I think he’d be down with it…If it’s good for business, if it’s good for my career, I don’t see why not. If it’s all positive and he’s with it, I’ll take a slap punch, Rock Bottom me, baby…just let me kick out at two.”

WWE previously tried to use The Rock's popularity to put over Roman Reigns. They will continue to do so with a potential appearance by The Great One at the showcase of immortals. There's no doubt that the current poster boy will outlast the former one which might lead to a potential retirement.

