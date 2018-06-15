Rumour: WWE reveal potential women’s MITB match winner

The match seems really open at this point as none of the participants head into the match with any solid momentum on their side. Eight women from both Smackdown and Raw will battle in this bout and the line up includes the likes of Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Ember Moon, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Lana, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. If we look closely at what has happened in the past few weeks, WWE might have actually given a hint of the potential winner among three names in the aforementioned list.

If the list deciphered, Natalya is the one who could be the one who wins this contest. Her association with Ronda Rousey is the main reason to speculate on this topic. She moved to Raw to start an ally with the biggest name on the flagship show's roster and it happened all of a sudden which teases that there is a rivalry between the pair being lined up for the future by the creative team.

This brings us to the WWE Raw women's championship match between Nia Jax and Ronda Rousey. The contender is expected to become the new champion at MITB. Natalya, on the other hand, will win the MITB briefcase on the same night and this automatically sets up a feud between these two.

The Queen of Harts will show her true colors, thereafter. She will try to cash in on her MITB contract against her training partner. This will also ensure an automatic heel turn for the former Smackdown women's champion, which may be the real objective for the creative team of WWE Raw.

They will paln a lengthy feud where the veteran Nattie will make Ronda Rousey the best star on the roster after solid fights. This will also establish the 'baddest woman on planet earth' as real deal champion on the show. Plus a heel Natalya is much better than a weak face which is her present role on the Raw roster.

We also need to mention that The Miz from Smackdown is the favorite to win the men's division match. So it increases the chance that a female star from Raw will win the other ladder match on the night. Due to this, Natalya's chance of winning the match looks even more possible.

She is also getting more TV time which is another reason for the potential win. Now we have to wait and see whether the WWE officials pull the trigger on the Hart Dungeon member in what we believe is her last run in pro-wrestling.