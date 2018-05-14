Rumour: WWE sign famous Mae Young Classic participant, Toni Storm

After the tournament concluded, the fans were hoping to see most of the participants join the WWE, later. Some of them did manage to get a WWE contract, while a few big names missed out. Toni Storm is one of the names who fell into the second category, which came as a surprise to the fans as she was considered to be the best name present from the selected participants.

In case you didn’t know, this young lady from New Zealand has conquered the world. It is safe to say that she is the biggest independent star available in the pro-wrestling world, right now. With her gorgeous looks and great in-ring techniques, she stole the heart of the fans wherever she competed. But, unfortunately, WWE did not sign her up.

But, there’s some good news for her fans now. As per the updates from Squared Circle Sirens and cagesideseats.com, Toni Storm is being advertised for the upcoming tour of WWE NXT in the United Kingdom. This certainly indicates that she might have signed a contract with the company recently.

Currently, this lady performs under the PROGRESS Wrestling promotion where she is the women’s champion, as well. During a show in Bournemouth, UK hosted by the WWE a promo featured Storm. The vignette confirmed that two shows will take place on Monday, June 18th, and Tuesday, June 19th at the world-famous Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Check out the details of the videos, (courtesy SportsKeeda.com)

“Apparently, during the video, several WWE UK stars such as the likes of Wolfgang, Mark Andrews, Tucker Night, and The British Strong Style were all confirmed to make an appearance during the two shows in the UK and in addition, current PROGRESS Women’s Champion and wXw Women’s Champion Toni Storm was also seemingly confirmed for the two events as well.”

The same was hinted during Wrestlemania 34 Axxess in New Orleans when Toni Storm defended her PROGRESS Wrestling title against Lacey Evans. Probably, during that period the deal came to fruition for this bright lady who can change the game for the current women’s division. The chances are high that Triple H will sign her under the NXT banner before she comes to the main roster.