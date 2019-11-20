Rumour: WWE want Triple H to wrestle at Survivor Series 2019

The leading man for the so-called developmental territory of the WWE is none other than Triple H.

For weeks, the creator of the NXT brand appeared on both Raw and SmackDown helping the NXT superstars to invade the main roster shows.

This has ignited rumours that WWE wants to make him wrestle at this 'big-four’ PPV event of the year. Well, this could turn out to be true if you go by the current updates from WrestleVotes, who claim that the officials are discussing the plan.

According to the reliable source, the Creative Team wants Triple H to wrestle as a member of the NXT men’s team at Survivor Series 2019. But there have been mixed reactions to this idea as it’s a spot which the youngsters will get to prove themselves. The Cerebral Assassin of the WWE himself doesn’t want to compete on the show. Here is more from the source,

“Hearing that over the past few weeks there has been a push from creative to have Triple H as a member of Team NXT in the men’s elimination match.

"That idea has been met with mixed reactions, including that of The Game. I’m told he does NOT want to be part of the match this Sunday.”

Right now both men’s & women’s division teams for traditional Survivor Series elimination matches from NXT, haven’t been disclosed. WWE Raw and SmackDown have announced their teams along with the leaders whereas the black and yellow brand is yet to make the official announcement. It may be because WWE officials are still trying to figure out who should be on NXT’s teams.

Triple H invited the Raw and SmackDown superstars to this upcoming episode of NXT to have a massive buildup for Survivor Series. We expect that the major announcement (if he agrees to wrestle) could be saved for tonight to draw the attention of the WWE audience. This could also lead to NXT beating AEW show in terms of TV ratings, for the first time.