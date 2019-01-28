Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch win WWE Royal Rumble 2019

Rollins eliminated Braun Strowman to end up as the last man standing in the Men's Royal Rumble match, while Lynch eliminated her long time rival Charlotte Flair for the win.

The spoilers were out much earlier about the winners of the 30-athlete battle royals and it turned out to be true in the end.

In the men's rumble, WWE rewarded arguably its most consistent and red-hot male superstar following a match just shy of 58 minutes that featured strong pacing and a bit of a late swerve when Rollins and Strowman, who were storyline injured outside the ring but never eliminated, dramatically returned to eliminate Dolph Ziggler and Andrade in the closing minutes.

Rollins was the tenth entrant and eliminated the likes of Bobby Lashley, Elias, Strowman and others to win the contest.

When Strowman, who was a late replacement for the injured John Cena, was the one left with Rollins in the ring, the finish became predictable. The match and the event ended after a drawn-out battle on the apron in which Rollins tossed Strowman into the corner post before hitting a Stomp to eliminate him.

Meanwhile, in the women's Royal Rumble, "The Man" found a way to insert herself into the context and earn an opportunity to challenge for a World Championship at Wrestlemania 35.

The Irish Lass-kicker seized her destiny in the most emphatic way possible as she persuaded Fit Finlay to allow her entry into the match in place of the injured No. 28 Lana. Becky then fought her way through perennial rivals Nia Jax and Charlotte Flair to win the whole thing and earn an opportunity to challenge for a World Championship at WrestleMania 35.

I’m going to Wrestlemania with an army behind me. Last year I was on the pre-show; this year I am the main event. pic.twitter.com/hqPCDQtUkl — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) January 28, 2019

Becky first eliminated Jax by pushing The Irresistible Force off the apron. She later suffered a cheap shot from Jax that resulted in an injured knee and almost gave Charlotte the victory via forfeit. Lynch, however, was unwilling to suffer a second defeat in the same night and re-entered the ring to continue and finally eliminated Charlotte Flair for the win.

Now, all attention will turn to this week's Raw and Smackdown, where the two winners will make known to the WWE Universe who they will challenge for the title at Wrestlemania.