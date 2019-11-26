Seth Rollins turns heel on WWE Raw, teases new faction with AOP

The main event of the post-Survivor Series edition of WWE Raw featured Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens in front of a jam-packed All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Owens was in seemingly control after connecting with a Pop-Up Powerbomb. He soon followed it up with a Stunner only to see the Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar) running out to the ring and ambushing him leading to the disqualification.

The assumption was the dangerous duo will pounce on Seth Rollins, as well. But they instead walked back to the locker room leaving Owens lying in the middle of the ring. The Architect of the WWE soon executed two back to back Stomps on his opponent to solidify his heel-turn. The Chicago crowd serenaded him with thunderous boos making the character change even more relevant.

WWE already teased the shocker during the opening segment of WWE Raw where we had a "Town Hall" speech in the middle of the ring, with the red brand roster surrounding it. He addressed the Survivor Series failure of WWE Raw and admitted that Team WWE NXT "wiped the floor" with Team RAW.

He took jabs on all the Raw participants at the PPV saying all of them 'sucked’. Rollins mentioned Randy Orton as the 'weak link’ of the team whereas blasted Rey as he couldn't even get the job done with this "stupid kid" Dominick. The rant continued until Owens decide to drop hit with a Stunner much to the delight of the crowd.

With fans turning on Seth Rollins, it was a smart move from WWE perspective to give him back the villainous persona. At least, he won’t have to deal with the same problem to the likes of Roman Reigns and John Cena who remained babyfaces despite continuous negative reactions.

So for now, 'Monday Night Rollins’ will no longer be in existence as The Beastslayer will not be in the slot of the prime figure. He is likely to form an alliance with Authors of Pain that would also elevate the career of the promising duo. As for the new poster boy, Kevin Owens will be there to make WWE Raw the 'Kevin Owens Show’ from now on.