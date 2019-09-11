Shane McMahon fires Kevin Owens during dramatic WWE King of the Ring semifinal

One of the main events from the spectacular show took place from Madison Square Garden was supposed to happen between Elias and Chad Gable since it was the already set up King of the Ring semifinal. But we learned that Elias will not be able to compete in the match due to his injury. So Shane McMahon was out to find a replacement for him. After sometime, he named himself to be the one who’ll give proxy for his good friend and take on Chad Gable to go on to win the whole tournament.

To ensure that he gets the win on Smackdown, Shane McMahon appointed Kevin Owens as the special guest referee. He added that he would consider dropping the $100,000 fine imposed on Owens if he helps him win the King of the Ring Quarterfinal match against Chad Gable. The mentioned fine was charged because Owens laid his hands on Elias who was a special ring enforcer at their Summerslam match.

King of the Ring semifinal saw Kevin Owens help Shane with fast or slow counts, as required. But Chad Gable picked up a pinfall win by hitting a Chaos Theory on Shane. The younger McMahon could not believe this and restarted the match with two-out-of-three falls stipulation. Even in this match, Gable picked up two back to back wins over Shane with the last one being a clean submission win via the Ankle Lock where Owens did not have anything to do.

Despite this, Shane McMahon blamed Owens for the loss and fired him as Smackdown went off the air. There’s no update on what could be next for Owens-McMahon storyline which has been in progress before Summerslam. As for Gable, he will take on Baron Corbin in the final of King of the Ring tournament on next week’s Raw which takes place in Knoxville, Tennessee.

14-24-20 — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) 11 September 2019

After Smackdown went off air, Kevin Owens posted a cryptic tweet to hint that he may be headed back to NXT. He wrote, "14-24-20" where each number corresponds to a letter in the alphabet, to spell out N-X-T. This could lead to a storyline where the former Universal Champion may move to NXT for real to garner attention as the show moves to the USA Network. But he is not leaving the main roster, for real.