Shane McMahon to turn heel on WWE Smackdown Live

Bengaluru, November 17: Daniel Bryan took a two weeks break from Smackdown Live after the attack by Kane on Raw and eventually missed the tour to the United Kingdom. As per the confirmations from Shane McMahon, he is expected to return next week.

The last time he was seen it was not a good diplay by the Authority figures as Shane and Bryan had a difference of opinions. The commissioner is in a very offensive mood from the start of the storyline build up to Survivor Series.

He led the entire Smackdown roster to Raw for an invasion to deliver a strong message. The members of the flagship show took a beating after this sudden attack that left them stunned. Bryan was not happy with this incident and shared his frustration to Shane.

He warned Shane of an upcoming response by Raw on Smackdown. He later went to Monday Night Raw to apologize to Raw GM Kurt Angle when Kane ambushed and choke-slammed him out of nowhere. Apparently, this was supposed to create a big-time rift between the two authority figures on Smackdown Live.

If the reports by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter are true then one of them will turn heel in the near future. The chances are more that Shane McMahon will turn into a villain on TV as Daniel Bryan is a known babyface and perhaps the most popular superstar of this generation.

The character transition for Shane might happen once the Survivor Series PPV passes by which might even cost Bryan his job as well. For those who are wondering that whether the commissioner can do justice to this newly found role, they should know that for the better part of his career the younger McMahon has been a villain.

So, this will bring a new complexion to the Smackdown brand as we move forward. For now, it will be interesting to see how the storyline unfolds between the two authority figures once Bryan returns. If you consider how Kurt Angle was allowed to make his in-ring return, Bryan might get to do the same at one point.