Smackdown star AJ Styles signs new contract with the WWE

After a lot of speculation surrounding his future with the promotion and the emergence of AEW, AJ Styles finally put all the rumours to bed by penning this new deal with the WWE.

The Phenomenal One used a photo to introduce a new member of his family, a puppy to make the announcement. He tweeted, "This is the newest member of my family. Also, I've signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy."

Here is AJ's full tweet:

This is the newest member of my family. Also, I’ve signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy. pic.twitter.com/PNqh9shgTH — AJStyles.Org (@AJStylesOrg) March 18, 2019

AJ may have signed the new deal now, but there were reports that he will move on from the WWE once his contract ended. However, wrestlinginc.com reported earlier that AJ will re-signing with WWE, if a new deal had not been agreed on already. The details of the new deal are yet to be disclosed

The former WWE Champion's current contract was expiring next month after Wrestlemania 35, where he is set to meet Randy Orton in a one-on-one matchup.

Wrestlinginc.com also added that AJ was included in the annual post-WrestleMania tour to Europe, where he's advertised to face WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.