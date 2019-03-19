English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Smackdown star AJ Styles signs new contract with the WWE

By
AJ styles signs new deal (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)
AJ styles signs new deal (Image Courtesy: WWE.com)

Bengaluru, March 19: AJ Styles announced that he has signed a new deal with WWE via his Twitter account.

After a lot of speculation surrounding his future with the promotion and the emergence of AEW, AJ Styles finally put all the rumours to bed by penning this new deal with the WWE.

The Phenomenal One used a photo to introduce a new member of his family, a puppy to make the announcement. He tweeted, "This is the newest member of my family. Also, I've signed a new contract with the WWE. What a cute little guy."

Here is AJ's full tweet:

AJ may have signed the new deal now, but there were reports that he will move on from the WWE once his contract ended. However, wrestlinginc.com reported earlier that AJ will re-signing with WWE, if a new deal had not been agreed on already. The details of the new deal are yet to be disclosed

The former WWE Champion's current contract was expiring next month after Wrestlemania 35, where he is set to meet Randy Orton in a one-on-one matchup.

Wrestlinginc.com also added that AJ was included in the annual post-WrestleMania tour to Europe, where he's advertised to face WWE United States Champion Samoa Joe.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Read more about: aj styles wwe wwe smackdown
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 19, 2019, 10:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 19, 2019

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue