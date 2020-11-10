Sony Pictures Sports Network rolls out red carpet for WWE and The Undertaker fans in India

SPSN celebrates three glorious decades of The Undertaker with the premiere of two exclusive series on the WWE Legend on their network: The Phenom - 30 Years of the Undertaker, a special anthology series airing over 30 days, and the Indian television premiere of the critically acclaimed The Last Ride docuseries.

Both series will air exclusively on SONY TEN 1 (English) and SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels starting Sunday, November 15.

Ahead of the special month-long Undertaker programming, WWE fans in India will get the unique opportunity to see the beloved Deadman come to life through a LIVE interaction with the WWE Legend on "EXTRAAA DHAMAAL LIVE WITH THE UNDERTAKER."

SPSN is also going that EXTRAAA MILE by hosting a very special guest for a fun segment, the charismatic and dynamic multilingual actor, producer and entrepreneur Rana Daggubati who is recognized for his work in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films.

A known sports enthusiast and WWE fan, Rana Daggubati will join India live in conversation with the legend where the TWO SUPERSTARS will chat about everything WWE and more.

"I have always been a fan of WWE and been watching The Undertaker and following his journey since my childhood. I enjoyed the drama and action. I am really looking forward to the exciting conversation with the legend himself, the one and only, The Undertaker, who is going to be Live in Conversation for the first time ever in India," Daggubati said.

This will be, for the first time ever, SIMULCAST on all eight Sony Sports channels and @SonySportsIndia's official Facebook page on Wednesday, November 11 from 9:15 PM.

"We continuously pursue ways to enrich the fan experience with our viewers and give them opportunities to connect with their favorite WWE Superstars," said Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head - Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India.

"The Undertaker is one of the most distinguished and decorated WWE Legends and enjoys unprecedented following in India and around the world. Sony Pictures Sports Network can think of no better way to pay homage to his glorious 30 years career in WWE than 30 days of The Undertaker themed programming dedicated to the WWE Legend."

"We also launched a tribute film, which the legend himself tweeted, that celebrates the 30 years of The Undertaker as well as his fans who have been a part of his journey," added Kaul.

"We have curated for the first time ever, a live fan engagement experience with The Undertaker specially for our avid viewers in India which has been scaled up to be simulcast across all our sports channels and official Facebook page."

A once in a lifetime experience for all WWE fans, Sony Sports will bring them closer to the iconic WWE Legend as he shares his thoughts and experiences from his enduring presence in WWE.

Sony Pictures Sports Network honored the WWE Legend and his fans with a special tribute film Phenom: 30 Years of The Undertaker which was shot in India.

The nostalgia-evoking film starts in the early 90s and takes viewers on the journey of two brothers capturing and celebrating the important milestones of The Undertaker's career.

As the brothers grow older over the years, so does their love and admiration for the Phenom.

Fast forward to present day, we see the brothers anxiously watching and cheering for The Undertaker with their kids, closing the circle of life by highlighting the long, illustrious career of 'Taker and passing on their fandom to the next generation. With fans like these, the legend of the Undertaker shall live forever.

In honor of The Deadman Sony Pictures Sports Network will launch 30 days of The Undertaker-themed programming with a special anthology series titled The Phenom - 30 Years of The Undertaker.

Hosted by popular VJ and Bollywood actor, Sahil Khattar, the series will showcase the WWE Legend's iconic matches and key moments from various WWE events: Survivor Series 1990, SummerSlam 1994, Armageddon 2000, WrestleMania 29 and Extreme Rules 2019 among others.

WWE fans in India can look forward to the India television premiere of The Last Ride, a must watch five-episode documentary series that gives a rare and revealing look at Mark Calaway, the man behind The Undertaker, as he prepares for the final match of his storied WWE career against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, and an intimate view of the incredible developments leading to the present day.

Watch The Last Ride every Sunday, starting November 15 from 8:30 PM, only on SONY TEN 1 (English) & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels

Watch The Phenom: 30 Years of The Undertaker, every day starting Sunday, November 15 from 8:00 PM, only on SONY TEN 1 (English) & SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) channels

Watch WWE Legend, The Undertaker LIVE and Exclusive on 'EXTRAAA DHAMAAL WITH THE UNDERTAKER" on SONY SIX, SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 and the official Facebook page of Sony Sports Network , @SonySportsIndia, on Wednesday, November 11 from 9:15 PM

Source: MSL Media