English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Spoiler for Randy Orton's next big feud on WWE Smackdown

By Raja
Randy Orton at Super ShowDown (image courtesy WWE.com)
Randy Orton at Super ShowDown (image courtesy WWE.com)

Bengaluru, June 11: Randy Orton proved his nickname of the Legend Killer after picking up one of the biggest wins of his career at WWE Super ShowDown. A decade-long rivalry was renewed on Friday night in Saudi Arabia where Triple H challenged him for a match only to come up short. After all, he was the victim of the 'three most destructive letters in sports entertainment, RKO.'

Originally, the match between the two veterans should have gone in the favor of Triple H as per most of the sources and predictions. However, The Viper stood tall in the end because of WWE's future storyline. Randy Orton may be heading into a surprise feud on Smackdown as 2019 summer begins.

As per a post on his Twitter-handle, the thirteen-time world champion wished to go back to the mid-card title picture. So he wanted to pick a fight against the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Finn Balor. This indicates a brand new rivalry may begin in Smackdown Live when it airs tonight from Sacramento, California.

The Grand Slam Title winner, Randy Orton bagged the IC title after entering the main roster back in 2002 which marked the opening of his championship reigns. He expressed his desire to get back that title and thereby Finn Balor will be his next target in the WWE. If that's the case then the audience will finally be treated with a never-before-seen feud.

As for the Intercontinental Champion himself, Finn Balor is also in Smackdown without any current opponent after coming up as the winner against Andrade at Super ShowDown. His alter ego, The Demon King defeated the Mexican Superstar with quite an ease to close the chapter and look forward to the future.

But the least he could have expected that a thirteen-time world champion and a future Hall of Famer would be waiting for him, next. If well-executed, this could be the most significant rivalry of his career as he looks forward to cementing his name in the main event picture of Smackdown. WWE creative team will also receive a great opportunity to put over Balor with the help of none other than the Apex Predator.

As of now, the feud is obviously not confirmed to begin on Smackdown as the officials may be considering a second option for Randy Orton. For weeks now, the NXT import, Aleister Black is looking for someone who would like to fight him. Eventually, Orton also desired to put his name in that context, too. It will be interesting to see which route he finally chooses when Smackdown airs with the post-Super ShowDown edition.

More RANDY ORTON News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 16 - June 11 2019, 03:00 PM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: randy orton wwe smackdown wwe
Story first published: Tuesday, June 11, 2019, 11:29 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 11, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue