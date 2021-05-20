Spoiler on likely Cell matches at WWE Hell in a Cell 2021 PPV

It was a huge surprise for the fans since they have obviously expected to see the next edition of Money in the Bank which has now reportedly been pushed back to July with live fans in attendance.



WWE revealed the date of Hell In A Cell 2021 during WrestleMania Backlash this past Sunday but the official build for the show is yet to commence. The assumption is that at least three matches inside the devastating Cell structure will go down on that upcoming PPV night, serving as co main-events.



WWFOldSchool published a report where they revealed the current planning around this year’s Hell in a Cell matches. They listed the three following bouts from Raw and SmackDown to be contested inside the steel cage structure:



– Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship



– Bianca Belair (c) vs. Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women’s Championship



– Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro





During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer also broke down the current WWE landscape and projected some of the matches the creative team might be pushing to go down inside that punishing environment. The veteran journalist's report also supports two of the three matches from the above-mentioned list.“I mean they did the thing with freakin’ Cesaro and Seth [Rollins] so it’s got me thinking that Seth and Cesaro are going to do a Hell in a Cell, and I guess you could do Lashley and McIntyre because they’ve done a lot of matches together and obviously, the finish of the three-way, which was what everybody expected, does lead itself to another match with Lashley and McIntyre as well,” Meltzer noted.Bobby Lashley successfully retained his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman in a Triple Threat at WrestleMania Backlash. He pinned Strowman to retain that is allowing McIntyre to push the vendetta that Lashley never pinned him. This storyline perspective can certainly set up a rematch between the All-Mighty and the Scottish Warrior at Hell In a Cell.Seth Rollins and Cesaro have been involved in a feud even before WrestleMania 37. Two consecutive wins for Cesaro over him made Rollins furious who unleashed a brutal attack on his rival at Backlash. The stretched rivalry has to end in a bigger way and WWE could culminate in this angle by letting The Architect and The Swiss Superman fight inside that unforgiving steel structure.As for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks stole the show at WrestleMania 37 Night One main event. Belair won while Banks promised to stick to the title picture only to be taken off TV.Reports claimed that WWE wants her to return for a bigger rematch and perhaps a Hell in a Cell encounter between The Boss and The EST of WWE could be in the pipeline. More updates on this title picture should unfold on this Friday Night SmackDown episode on FOX.