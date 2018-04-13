Spoiler on new names added to WWE Total Divas show

To quench the thirst of the fans who want more drama on their lives, WWE later introduced the Total Bellas show into the schedule. Also, the original Total Divas series will be back soon with its eighth season on the E Network. Quite expectedly, there would be new inclusions to the star-cast which was revealed by stillrealtous.com.

Paige is the first name who is getting back to her show after a hiatus of one year. For the better span of the last two years, she was out of the WWE due to several issues. But, now she is back under the contract of the company despite not getting to wrestle, anymore. Hence, the company will definitely want to use her in different capacities.

When we last left our Total Divas... pic.twitter.com/KAJSVNzoWX — Aaron Varble (@TheVarble) April 5, 2018

Total Divas would be the perfect place for her to share the latest happenings from her life. Her recent activities showed that she is enjoying time with her co-stars on the show. Several videos or pictures have been uploaded on the social media which have already revealed spoilers of the star cast. According to the source, this should have been banned soon by the production.

Apart from Paige, her partner from Absolution, Sonya Deville is likely to be the newest addition on board. In the spread videos on social media, Deville was seen giving company to the former Divas Champion. Carmella and Lana were also seen on one such video which means they will be retained on Total Divas season eight.

Check out further updates from the source regarding the upcoming season,

“Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss aren’t around but that doesn’t mean they’re not a part of the show. But Sonya Deville is getting makeup tips from Natalya as well so that includes a lot of the cast. It’s also important to note that Mandy Rose might not be around either but she was already on Total Divas two years ago but it just didn’t work out for whatever reason.”

As you can see, Mandy Rose is a surprise opt-out from the upcoming season despite being a regular member of the Raw roster. The Bella Twins and Maryse are obviously expected to feature as the mainstay figures of Total Divas. But, this season, the returnee, Paige could be the focal attraction with a new boyfriend in her life from the Insane Clown Posse band.