Spoiler on post-Clash of Champions feud for WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Orton RKO-ed his way to another title shot which makes the fans think that probably Orton is the chosen one to put an end to the existing title run. That may not be the case as there’s one third-person is also involved in this feud.

As seen on this week’s RAW, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre interrupted the Payback 2020 rematch between Randy Orton vs. Keith Lee. The Scottish Psychopath decided to plant Orton with his pendant Claymore Kick that led Lee to lose the match via disqualification.

The newest import from the NXT roster wasn’t happy with how things went down in the match and vented out frustrations on Raw Talk. It was informed in a report on wwfoldschool.com that this could mark the beginning of a heel-turn for Keith Lee.

The source noted how he could be the next one down the line once this Orton vs McIntyre feud is over. Lee could be standing next in the line for the reigning champion who will have another successful title defense at Clash of Champions.

With that being said, Drew McIntyre will remain undefeated in 2020 even after the September 27th pay-per-view event is over. He will likely move into a brand new rivalry against a villainous Lee whereas Randy Orton may have to deal with returning Edge. The much-anticipated comeback of the Rated R Superstar is slated to happen in due course, although the exact timetable isn’t known.

Coming back to Keith Lee, he was seemingly unhappy with what Drew McIntyre did after coming back from an injury caused by Orton, a couple of weeks ago. He couldn't believe the redemption happened at his expense. Lee picked up an upsetting win over Orton at Payback and was hoping to repeat the outcome on Monday but those plans got ruined.

The former NXT Champion made it clear that all he wants is the respect from the WWE Champion and he’d earn it. Here’s more from the comments made by The Limitless One,

“There’s a lot of feelings that I can exude about this. I think I am going to start with the fact that I need to say the very obvious. Drew McIntyre is a friend of mine. We have history, lots of history. Some not so great, some great even before WWE.

"Drew, let me just talk to you first. I am very happy that you’re okay, very happy. But I don’t understand this. I get tonight. You got a fractured jaw, you’re fighting through the pain and you wanna pay a guy back, I understand.

"Listen, I get why tonight but I have an issue with the fact that I know that you know there’s only one chance that you have to make a first impression and you interfered in that. I have since redeemed you. I have avenged you and said 'okay, now this is done, I took care of this for you, now you can come back and give him the beating that he deserves.’

"I get another opportunity here and you show up and do it again. I don’t understand. Drew, I am happy that you are getting your receipts but please man, I just got here.

"Give me a chance. If I’m making waves, let me, surf bro, please. I am going to respect you and your reign as a champion but please also respect me. Our past doesn’t matter right now, this is about respect man to man. I’m asking you man to man, no more of that. Do what you need to do. No more of my matches. I have to prove that I am limitless. That’s to Drew.”

It should be noted that Keith Lee is set to receive a huge push on Monday Night Raw. WWE officials consider him to be a locker room leader and this was one of the reasons why he was promoted to the main roster while names like Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, or Tommaso Ciampa is still stuck on the black and yellow brand. It now seems that Lee will get more opportunities to 'bask in his glory’ in months to follow.