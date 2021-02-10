Spoiler on Roman Reigns’ opponent at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021

In Brock Lesnar's absence, Roman Reigns captured that spot by acting as the new Paul Heyman Guy and hasn’t digested a clean pinfall loss for more than a year.

Meanwhile, WWE forgot to elevate new stars on Smackdown as they don’t have the roster depth needed to do so. This is the reason why they might be forced to continue a feud that many thought ended at the Royal Rumble 2021. But in reality, it hasn't ended. So it seems The Prizefighter of the blue brand roster will get one more title shot in two weeks time.

During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer discussed about the current main-event situation in the WWE and he revealed the reason why WWE has carried on with Kevin Owens’ feud with Roman Reigns. The reason is simple because they have nobody else to feud with the Tribal Chief.

Big E could’ve been an option but he’s been stuck in the mid-card title feud, while the current potential talent like Cesaro or Shinsuke Nakamura aren’t just credible enogh to feature in a title match against Roman Reigns.

“The idea is that they’re trying to elevate someone — they gotta! They have Big E, but Big E is in the IC Title thing and I don’t think he’ll be wrestling Reigns any time soon. Yeah, it’s been bad ever since Reigns came back.

"They didn’t really even push Owens. They just threw Owens in that spot because they had nobody else and then they kept him in that spot because they got nobody else. They got nobody else unless they pull the trigger on Edge,” stated Meltzer on WOR. (Transcription by Ringside News)

So, Kevin Owens vs Roman Reigns with an added stipulation could go down at Elimination Chamber 2021 PPV set for February 21. Previously, Reigns had successful defenses against Owens at TLC 2020 in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs Match and the very next episode of Smackdown inside a Steel Cage.

Then the challenger once again lost at Royal Rumble on January 31st. In all those title matches, interference was provided by either Jey Uso or Paul Heyman in favor of Reigns.

As for Wrestlemania 37, the current plan is for Edge to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 37 in a mega Spear vs Spear match. Until that match becomes official, the Head of the Table will just have to deal with minimum resistance, popping up here and there for 'relevancy’, on his 'island’.

The build for the next Owens vs Reigns bout has already begun on Smackdown during the past week's episode of the Friday night show. During a confrontation, Roman told Edge to challenge him in the main event of WrestleMania. Edge backed away and Owens ran into the ring from behind to hit a Stunner on Reigns to show hints that the feud hasn't ended.