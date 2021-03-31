Spoiler on The Fiend Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton at WWE Wrestlemania 37

After Alexa threw fireballs at Orton, made stuff fell down out of nowhere, The Fiend rose underneath the ring with a burned look who hit Orton with a Sister Abigail. Alexa then sat on top of Orton to get a pinfall win. On the next night on Raw, WWE confirmed that Randy Orton vs “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt will go down at WrestleMania 37.

The potential outcome of this match was also revealed by the Dirty Sheets Patreon page. According to their reports, WWE officials are planning to have The Fiend 'squash' Orton in an in-ring match at WrestleMania 37. The demonic character is likely to dominate the entire match before receiving an easy win.

It makes sense as he is coming after The Viper of the WWE who burnt him alive at the TLC 2020 pay-per-view event during an Inferno Match. Being the babyface figure in this feud, Wyatt is ready to settle the score at WrestleMania 37.

Besides Orton vs the Wyatt (leader of the Wyatt Family version) took place at WrestleMania 33, where Orton was the winner to clinch his 13th WWE Title. Four years later, it is the turn for the future Hall of Famer to put over his long-term rival by digesting a squash loss.

The source also noted that the ongoing feud between these two on Raw isn't likely to be culminating at WrestleMania 37. WWE Officials are intending to save an earlier planned cinematic match between the two for the Money In The Bank 2021 PPV that could go down in May of this year.

The Fiend Bray Wyatt is speculated to be the future who would carry on WWE programming for years to follow. He needs this huge WrestleMania win to boost up his career especially after missing TV for the past few months.

Wyatt did turn heads by introducing a charred and messy look that includes a new mask and attires. In this WrestleMania season, WWE is likely to make a ton of merchandise selling over this.

Legendary SFX makeup artist Tom Savini was the project supervisor, while SFX makeup artist Jason Baker was involved in the sculpting and painting process. Baker also revealed other artists who helped in designing the mask and attires. The same team also functioned in creating the original look of The Fiend Bray Wyatt in 2019.