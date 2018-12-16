Spoiler on the winner of Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin match at WWE TLC

Braun Strowman vs. Baron Corbin in a Tables, Ladders and Chairs match is one of the biggest attractions of this year's WWE TLC. The Monster among Men can face Brock Lesnar for the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble 2019 if he wins this match. Otherwise, Corbin will become the permanent General Manager of WWE RAW by defeating Strowman.

The stakes are quite high around this match which in uncertain to happen, however. Braun Strowman is reportedly not 100 percent fit to compete in it. He is yet to recover from the surgery. But it looks like even if he competes in the match, he will end up digesting the big loss. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer provided a report hinting the same.

According to the wrestling journalist, Baron Corbin is all set to step into the shoes of Kurt Angle i.e. the permanent General Manager of WWE RAW. The fans will be disappointed if this happens as he is the most despicable guy in the roster, right now. But the creative team had to go forward with this plans as they'd like to drag this storyline between Corbin and Strowman.

Here's more on the planning (courtesy wwfoldschool.com)

"This is so because WWE has 6 weeks between TLC 2018 and Royal Rumble 2019 PPV. If Strowman defeats Corbin, then WWE is going to have difficulty in coming up with 6 weeks worth of content for Strowman because Universal Champion Brock Lesnar won’t be appearing every week on RAW."

Interestingly, some of the rumours around the internet are suggesting that Lars Sullivan will debut at WWE TLC working as a hired goon for Baron Corbin. WWE has been airing a vignette for almost a month claiming him to be the hottest free agent of sports entertainment. The NXT-import will prove this point by leaving the biggest impact on his first appearance.

The good news for Braun Strowman fans is that he will find a way to face Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble. As per the source, this will happen despite Corbin being the authority figure on the show. Not many options are available on WWE Raw roster when it comes to choosing a contender for the Universal title. So Lesnar vs. Strowman seems locked at the first PPV event of 2019.