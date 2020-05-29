Spoiler on WWE NXT stars main roster debut on Smackdown

Plenty of injection into the main roster from the black-and-gold brand is expected, sooner that begins with the debut of Matt Riddle on tonight's SmackDown. He is definitely not the only one from NXT to make a debut on the mainstay league.

Fightful reported that WWE plans to have additional NXT call-ups in the next month or so. It was not mentioned how many of NXT stars will be traded, but 'multiple superstars' were noted in the reports,

"In addition to Matt Riddle, there are additional NXT call-ups planned for the main roster. No firm plans have been provided, but they’re expected over the next month or so."

The popular belief was that WWE could have hosted a Brand Extensive Draft following WrestleMania 36 to bring more fresh equations to the scene. But amid Coronavirus pandemic that plan was nixed and they decided to introduce the Brand Invitation from a couple of weeks ago to take care of the TV ratings and viewerships.

As for NXT, the enhancement talent roster has a ton of fresh names possessing potential who can be dubbed as the future of WWE. A couple of WWE Performance Center trainees are also there whom the company is reportedly hiding from television so that they could make a bigger surprise upon their main roster debut.

As mentioned above, Matt Riddle has reportedly filmed the vignette to get officially introduced him to the WWE SmackDown brand. There's no confirmation on if the promo will air on tonight's episode, but it was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the promo was filmed earlier this week, and the plan of his debut, was made even before Monday's Raw.

As a result, this week's NXT main event saw Matt Riddle lose to Timothy Thatcher in the first-ever Cage Fight on the Wednesday Night show. It was reportedly Riddle's farewell match on NXT and a way to write him off the storylines. There's still no update available on how the promo plans to utilize Riddle upon SmackDown debut except for some speculations.

The same source informed that former Cruiserweight Champion Drew Gulak will also be returning on tonight's SmackDown. He was not seen for the last couple of weeks as his contract expired. But WWE did renew it by contacting his agent Barry Bloom over the last few days and would bring him back for a battle royal match.

There's no information available on why WWE is holding a battle royal, this week. But he could be going along with his old Catch Point partner Matt Riddle. This would either create a super alliance or set up a strong feud between the two of them.

Plans to call Riddle, the former MMA fighter, up to SmackDown were there since before WrestleMania 36. But those talks were put on hold coming out of the show of shows, only to resume those in the last few weeks. It's also believed that WWE is calling up Riddle for contract-related reasons as he wasn't making expected money in NXT.