Spoiler: Plans for WWE Women’s Champions around Money in the Bank 2020

While there's no current feud is going on for Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, it's almost certain that NXT Women's Champion Charlotte Flair won't be booked at Money In The Bank, too. Although Flair is part of the Monday Night Raw roster, she will be representing NXT for now and it looks like WWE creative doesn't have bigger plans for her.

As seen a few weeks ago, Io Shirai won a Women's Division ladder match on NXT that was originally scheduled at NXT TakeOver: Tampa. The victory confirmed that Charlotte Flair and Io Shirai will battle over the NXT gold at one point but it's not happening at the upcoming PPV.

Reports from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that as of now, "Charlotte Flair vs. Io Shirai NXT Women’s Title match is not scheduled for Money in the Bank” 2020. It is a mouth-watering bout between the Japanese Sensation and The Queen of the WWE which can't happen without a buildup. So until and unless the feud begins, we shouldn't expect Flair to put her title on the line.

In the SmackDown women's championship picture, Bayley is all set to defend against Tamina Snuka in a fresh lineup at Money In The Bank. Although the behemoth figure appears to be a legit threat for the champion, the champ would overcome her, with ease.

Sky Bet has revealed the betting odds for Bayley vs Tamina Snuka at MITB 2020 PPV. Bayley is the clear favorite to walk out as the winner and retain the title, with 1/5 odds. Tamina Snuka has the least chance to win with 10/3 odds.

It’s hard to believe that Tamina would win a Women's Championship at this point in her career when she's basically used to put over other roster members. Rather, this is going to be a one-off title match before Sasha Banks finally turns on her best friend to kick-start the much-anticipated program over the championship.

As for the Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, she will soon be booked in WrestleMania 36 rematch, it seems. As per reports from Slice Wrestling, ‪WWE has 'narrowed down' the potential winners of the Women’s Money In The Bank ladder match to a few superstars and ‪Shayna Baszler is at the top of that list.

So once Baszler wins Money In The Bank contract, she'll soon try to cash it on Becky Lynch to snatch the belt off her shoulder, when the situation is right. The Queen of Spades carrying the briefcase will make her look like a legit threat in the women's division which also guarantees her to be seen with the title, in the near future.