Spoiler: Top WWE Superstar to be number-one heel on Smackdown

Some of the WWE fans weren’t happy about the booking of the match as the returnee squashed a champion and thereby hurt her strong status.

WWE Hall of Famer and one of the pioneers for the Women’s Division, Nikki Bella openly criticized the decision, alongside many others during a post-SummerSlam event. But WWE did have a suitable reason to book that squash match in favor of Becky Lynch.

The obvious expectation is that the first-ever Women’s Wrestlemania main-event match participant will be a huge fan-favorite or the prime babyface of the Smackdown female roster. But, it appears that she will be “the top heel” on the blue brand, going forward, according to a report from PWInsider.

This is the reason THE MAN took a cheap shot at Belair after the match bell rang at Summerslam. Now, she will initially feud with the ex-champion, starting from this Friday night where she is set to make her first appearance since the fall of 2019.

In an update to the situation, word is now that Becky Lynch, herself was the one who requested that she should be booked as a heel upon return, according to F4Wonline.com. This would set up an organic babyface vs. heel dynamic for the Belair vs. Lynch rematch that might take place at next month’s Extreme Rules PPV event.

So, the upcoming episode of Smackdown which is set to take place at the Simmons Bank Arena, North Little Rock, Arkansas will be a must-see episode for fans as Lynch is set to deliver her first promo since return. The general belief is that Becky will solidify her heel-turn during this segment, beginning the rivalry against Bianca Belair.

In more news for Becky Lynch, it has been announced that she will be a part of WWE’s upcoming return to Madison Square Garden in New York City.

MSG’s official website announced a couple of days ago that the 5-time women’s champion will appear during the show that is being promoted as a Super SmackDown on Friday, September 10. This is the same show that John Cena will also make an appearance.